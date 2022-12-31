Nvidia Cards sale - 3060ti / 3080 / 3070

Retired miners, undervolted, well cared for, kept in a cool basement. Both the 3080 and the 3070 are non-LHR. The 3060ti is the first gen LHR (IIRC, YMMV, more acronyms). All cards come with the original box, which is probably in good condition (some accessories and paperwork may be missing, maybe not). If there's any warranty work needed, I'm here for you.EVGA 3060ti XC RTX - 08G-P5-3663-KL - $250 + shippingAsus Aorus 3070 - GV-N3070Aorus M-8GD - $350 +shippingWhite Zotac Gaming 3080 RTX Trinity OC - ZT-A30800K-1GP $550 (this sexy looking card, unfortunately suffered the fan stickers yellowing. You can pop them off though and they look fine. Its something to do with the glue/resin and light).All payments via paypal please. Heat and Ebay feedback available.