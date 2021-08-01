NVIDIA card w/ FreeSync - Pixelated graphics (especially hair)

im_shadows
n00b
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2018
- Messages
- 14
I've noticed it just on a few games - Marvel's Avengers, Modern Warfare Warzone, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Mafia 1 Definitive Edition. It's generally more perceptible on hair (beard), lines and detailed environments (high LOD). Dunno if is it a bug because of the nvidia freesync combination.
Card: GTX 1070
Monitor: AG323FWG3R3 (165hz FreeSync)
Screenshots of Marvel's Avengers (Very High preset wiht 70fps-90fps):
Ingame it doesn't look as jaggy as on these screenshots.
Just so you can see, 2 screenshots with little to no pixels (taken on the same playthrough).
Card: GTX 1070
Monitor: AG323FWG3R3 (165hz FreeSync)
Screenshots of Marvel's Avengers (Very High preset wiht 70fps-90fps):
Ingame it doesn't look as jaggy as on these screenshots.
Just so you can see, 2 screenshots with little to no pixels (taken on the same playthrough).