NVIDIA card w/ FreeSync - Pixelated graphics (especially hair)

I've noticed it just on a few games - Marvel's Avengers, Modern Warfare Warzone, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Mafia 1 Definitive Edition. It's generally more perceptible on hair (beard), lines and detailed environments (high LOD). Dunno if is it a bug because of the nvidia freesync combination.
Card: GTX 1070
Monitor: AG323FWG3R3 (165hz FreeSync)

Screenshots of Marvel's Avengers (Very High preset wiht 70fps-90fps):
20210801182458_1.jpg

20210801182502_1.jpg

20210801182650_1.jpg

20210801182701_1.jpg

20210801182704_1.jpg

Ingame it doesn't look as jaggy as on these screenshots.
Just so you can see, 2 screenshots with little to no pixels (taken on the same playthrough).
20210801163443_1.jpg

20210801175651_1.jpg
 
Try posting screenshots from some of the other games. Not many have played the avengers game, and honestly, hair in games sometimes just looks like that. Like shit.
 
