NVIDIA card w/ FreeSync - Pixelated graphics (especially hair)

I've noticed it just on a few games - Marvel's Avengers, Modern Warfare Warzone, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Mafia 1 Definitive Edition. It's generally more perceptible on hair (beard), lines and detailed environments (high LOD). Dunno if is it a bug because of the nvidia freesync combination.Card: GTX 1070Monitor: AG323FWG3R3 (165hz FreeSync)Screenshots of Marvel's Avengers (Very High preset wiht 70fps-90fps):Ingame it doesn't look as jaggy as on these screenshots.Just so you can see, 2 screenshots with little to no pixels (taken on the same playthrough).