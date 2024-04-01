NVIDIA buys Xbox brand from Microsoft: next-gen Xbox has dual GPUs, AI to fight PlayStation 6 Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/97253/nvidia

LukeTbk said: I doubt every square of updated Samsung 8 in those Nintendo console, same for the relatively reasonable that they would try to win the Xbox with , sure would they have a new Xbox for the Christmas in 2-3 years and the AI craze is still full on, you do not go use your TSMC 1-2N on them if you have some, but Samsung-Intel (by that time) or TSMC 3/4... maybe, chance are there will be small gap that grow quick during the console life between the best node for AI-apple and gaming stuff, like we saw for Ampere. Click to expand...

Nvidia can source wafers, that's not the problem is securing fab time.Moving AI parts to a custom 4NP node eliminates that issue as they are using different fabs likely at different facilities for the consumer parts so they aren't technically competing for fab time just wafer supply which is a different issue altogether, there are currently no constraints on wafer supplies from generic manufacturers which are fine for Samsung as a whole and can be used with TSMC if some conditions are met (varies on node and contract). TSMC also does have leftover fab time at their facilities production is down as a whole globally after all.Regarding Samsung 8, that is more or less confirmed, Nvidia uses that process for the entirety of their Orin range which is what is used on the ground to run many of the AIs that their big cards train up. So Nvidia has active end-user components in production there.