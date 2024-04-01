NVIDIA buys Xbox brand from Microsoft: next-gen Xbox has dual GPUs, AI to fight PlayStation 6 Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/97253/nvidia

"Leading the charge, NVIDIA aims to not only match but surpass the capabilities of the PlayStation 5 Pro, signaling its ambition to dominate the console market. With the backing of Microsoft's gaming ecosystem and NVIDIA's hardware innovation, the next-gen Xbox could indeed be a game-changer.

Foolishly or not, the gaming world waits with bated breath to see how this bold move will play out. Will NVIDIA's technological marvel truly dethrone Sony's upcoming console, or is this just an elaborate April Fools' prank? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the console wars are heating up like never before."

I wonder what one could try to do as a april fool to possibly be interesting in 2024..

If you do not make it ridiculous (everyone know right away) like above, that not cool if it is about anything important and if you get right away that it is an April fool, it needs to be actually funny and not just haha it was false, being so obvious.
 
Bah, I forgot it was April 1st already. Time to take a day off from news, especially tech stuff.
 
Same. The tweaktown article was the first thing in my feed today, and as I read it my face kinda contorted into "huh?". Then I realized the day and said "well crap, guess I'll not be browsing news today."

Honestly though when I went to search corroborating articles I noticed this H thread here and was disappointed that it was relinked like it was a legit article.
 
Are those people making a double april-fool, trying to get people believing they believed the news ? Were you doing a triple-fool ? We leave in to many lawyers of ironies now.
 
Geez. I heard from a guy who knows a guy whose brother-in-law has the really hot news. China is buying Google, Microsoft. Apple, and Intel.
 
I heard the new Ratpadz announcement was delayed from today, because Kyle was worried it'd be mistaken for a April Fool's announcement.
 
Not a bad day to pick to make some nonsensical invasion....

But a big transaction between 2 publically traded company, I would imagine it would be recorded to the SEC and accessible to the public ?
 
I get this is semi-joke, but what percentage of the chance they deliver the silicon for the best selling upcoming next gen console the Switch 2 ?

Would not surprise me if they are trying to supply the next Xbox, they just updated Geforce Now a couple of weeks ago by adding the VRR functionnality to it
 
every square millimetre of silicon sold as a gaming chip is thousands of dollars lost on not selling it as an AI chip.
 
I doubt every square of updated Samsung 8 in those Nintendo console would sale for that much the launch time, same for the relatively reasonable that they would try to win the Xbox with , sure would they have a new Xbox for the Christmas in 2-3 years and the AI craze is still full on, you do not go use your TSMC 1-2N on them if you have some, but Samsung-Intel (by that time) or TSMC 3/4... maybe, chance are there will be small gap that grow quick during the console life between the best node for AI-apple and gaming stuff, like we saw for Ampere.
 
Nvidia can source wafers, that's not the problem is securing fab time.
Moving AI parts to a custom 4NP node eliminates that issue as they are using different fabs likely at different facilities for the consumer parts so they aren't technically competing for fab time just wafer supply which is a different issue altogether, there are currently no constraints on wafer supplies from generic manufacturers which are fine for Samsung as a whole and can be used with TSMC if some conditions are met (varies on node and contract). TSMC also does have leftover fab time at their facilities production is down as a whole globally after all.

Regarding Samsung 8, that is more or less confirmed, Nvidia uses that process for the entirety of their Orin range which is what is used on the ground to run many of the AIs that their big cards train up. So Nvidia has active end-user components in production there.
 
