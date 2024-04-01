NVIDIA buys Xbox brand from Microsoft: next-gen Xbox has dual GPUs, AI to fight PlayStation 6 Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/97253/nvidia

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,341
"Leading the charge, NVIDIA aims to not only match but surpass the capabilities of the PlayStation 5 Pro, signaling its ambition to dominate the console market. With the backing of Microsoft's gaming ecosystem and NVIDIA's hardware innovation, the next-gen Xbox could indeed be a game-changer.
Foolishly or not, the gaming world waits with bated breath to see how this bold move will play out. Will NVIDIA's technological marvel truly dethrone Sony's upcoming console, or is this just an elaborate April Fools' prank? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the console wars are heating up like never before."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/9725...ual-gpus-ai-to-fight-playstation-6/index.html