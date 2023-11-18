Nvidia brings LLM support to Win 11

This is fantastic news!
The next TensorRT-LLM release, v0.6.0 coming later this month, will bring improved inference performance — up to 5x faster — and enable support for additional popular LLMs, including the new Mistral 7B and Nemotron-3 8B. Versions of these LLMs will run on any GeForce RTX 30 Series and 40 Series GPU with 8GB of RAM or more, making fast, accurate, local LLM capabilities accessible even in some of the most portable Windows devices.
Lakados said:
My cursory glance over make it look far more impressive than the ROCm announcements.
Agreed, while AMD is making amazing inroads with their CPUs, their GPUs and software certainly have an uphill battle with NVIDIA.
 
