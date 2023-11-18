Nvidia brings LLM support to Win 11

https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/ignite-rtx-ai-tensorrt-llm-chat-api/
Going through my junk mail folder and this notification got caught in there.
3 sheets to the wind but seems like a pretty good deal considering how much AMD has been talking up their future AI stuff.
My cursory glance over make it look far more impressive than the ROCm announcements.
Going through my junk mail folder and this notification got caught in there.
3 sheets to the wind but seems like a pretty good deal considering how much AMD has been talking up their future AI stuff.
My cursory glance over make it look far more impressive than the ROCm announcements.