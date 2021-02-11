Nvidia bringing the 1050 ti back from the dead to meet demand

1

1_rick

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
1,585
https://wccftech.com/nvidia-bringing-gtx-1050-ti-back-from-the-dead-to-meet-aib-demand/

Just in case the thread title wasn't enough: "The Pascal-based NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti is a card that hasn't been spotted in the green jungles of NVIDIA's AIB ecosystem since the past two years. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes of the smoldering fire that is the GPU market in 2021, the NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti is officially returning from the dead as NVIDIA struggles to meet overwhelming demand."
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
17,110
This is absurd.

Although...if the price is right (which it won't be) I may get one of these for my emulation machine and replace the 980 in it just for lower power consumption.
 
1

1_rick

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
1,585
Krenum said:
This is absurd.
Click to expand...
Of course, but it makes sense. Most people would probably be fine with a 1050 Ti, and on a different process, it shouldn't compete for wafers with the high end stuff. I was using a 1050 for a week or two recently while I sent my 2070 out to evga for a warranty repair. (Also, thanks to the people who reminded me of evga's warranty period being so long! )
 
M

mnewxcv

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
8,185
1_rick said:
Of course, but it makes sense. Most people would probably be fine with a 1050 Ti, and on a different process, it shouldn't compete for wafers with the high end stuff. I was using a 1050 for a week or two recently while I sent my 2070 out to evga for a warranty repair. (Also, thanks to the people who reminded me of evga's warranty period being so long! )
Click to expand...
1050ti isn't what anyone wanting a 3060 or better wants though. It's a filler gpu. I've had a few and they're great, but it's 2021. It's a bit dated. And why make a 1050ti and not a 1650?
 
L

LukeTbk

Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
936
mnewxcv said:
1050ti isn't what anyone wanting a 3060 or better wants though. It's a filler gpu. I've had a few and they're great, but it's 2021. It's a bit dated. And why make a 1050ti and not a 1650?
Click to expand...
I imagine they also never stop or restarted the low turing one, the 1050ti.

1650 is 12nm TSMC turing chips, 1050ti is 14 nm Pascal if (https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/geforce-gtx-1650.c3366, https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/geforce-gtx-1050-ti.c2885) is accurate.

Maximum volume is probably higher with those 2 different product/supply chain going on than just one.
 
B

bigddybn

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 21, 2006
Messages
7,327
I have a box at work that drives a surveillance video wall with a 1050ti in it. Low power, multiple outputs and it handles H26X acceleration like a champ.
 
M

mnewxcv

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
8,185
bigddybn said:
I have a box at work that drives a surveillance video wall with a 1050ti in it. Low power, multiple outputs and it handles H26X acceleration like a champ.
Click to expand...
the best thing about 1050/ti is the encoder/decoder, and lack of power cable.
 
W

wandplus

n00b
Joined
Jan 14, 2020
Messages
26
mnewxcv said:
1050ti isn't what anyone wanting a 3060 or better wants though. It's a filler gpu. I've had a few and they're great, but it's 2021. It's a bit dated. And why make a 1050ti and not a 1650?
Click to expand...
I have a 1050 Ti and would like a 1650 in a new machine I want to build (partly due to consumption) but they don't seem to be in stock everywhere. Does this mean a new version is coming out like 2050?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top