NVIDIA Breaks 16 AI Performance Records in Latest MLPerf Benchmarks

https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2020/07/29/mlperf-training-benchmark-records/
NVIDIA delivers the world’s fastest AI training performance among commercially available products, according to MLPerf benchmarks released today.
The A100 Tensor Core GPU demonstrated the fastest performance per accelerator on all eight MLPerf benchmarks. For overall fastest time to solution at scale, the DGX SuperPOD system, a massive cluster of DGX A100 systems connected with HDR InfiniBand, also set eight new performance milestones. The real winners are customers applying this performance today to transform their businesses faster and more cost effectively with AI.
This is the third consecutive and strongest showing for NVIDIA in training tests from MLPerf, an industry benchmarking group formed in May 2018. NVIDIA set six records in the first MLPerf training benchmarks in December 2018 and eight in July 2019.
