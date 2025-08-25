NVIDIA "Blackwell Ultra" Brings PCIe Gen 6 and 1.5x NVFP4 Performance Boost

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,227
“At system scale, NVIDIA positions the GB300 NVL72 as the prime build: liquid-cooled racks built from Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchips reach exascale-class dense FP4 and offer substantial gains in throughput-per-megawatt versus prior HGX platforms. Software changes are equally important; CUDA remains fully supported, while frameworks such as TensorRT-LLM, Dynamo scheduling, and precision-aware model optimizers leverage NVFP4 and the dual-die topology to increase utilization and reduce the cost per token. Enterprise features, such as advanced MIG partitioning, TEE-I/O confidential computing, hardware decompression, and expanded NVLink fabrics, round out the platform for multi-tenant AI factories. For datacenter operators seeking density and efficiency, Blackwell Ultra is designed for larger on-chip memory footprints, tighter host I/O with PCIe Gen 6, and software-hardware co-design that prioritizes inference scale and operational stability.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340288/...s-pcie-gen-6-and-1-5x-nvfp4-performance-boost
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340288/...s-pcie-gen-6-and-1-5x-nvfp4-performance-boost