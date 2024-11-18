NVIDIA "Blackwell" NVL72 Servers Reportedly Require Redesign Amid Overheating Problems

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,940
“The thermal management issues follow earlier setbacks related to a design flaw in the Blackwell production process. The problem stemmed from the complex CoWoS-L packaging technology, which connects dual chiplets using RDL interposer and LSI bridges. Thermal expansion mismatches between various components led to warping issues, requiring modifications to the GPU's metal layers and bump structures. A company spokesperson characterized these modifications as part of the standard development process …”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/328931/...ly-require-redesign-amid-overheating-problems
