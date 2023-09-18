erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,564
Blackwell details surface
“NVIDIA's upcoming Blackwell GPU architecture, expected to succeed the current Ada Lovelace architecture, is gearing up to make some significant changes. While we don't have any microarchitectural leaks, rumors are circulating that Blackwell will have different packaging and die structures. One of the most intriguing aspects of the upcoming Blackwell is the mention of a Multi-Chip Module (MCM) design for the GB100 data-center GPU. This advanced packaging approach allows different GPU components to exist on separate dies, providing NVIDIA with more flexibility in chip customization. This could mean that NVIDIA can more easily tailor its chips to meet the specific needs of various consumer and enterprise applications, potentially gaining a competitive edge against rivals like AMD.
While Blackwell's release is still a few years away, these early tidbits paint a picture of an architecture that isn't just an incremental improvement but could represent a more significant shift in how NVIDIA designs its GPUs. NVIDIA's potential competitor is AMD's upcoming MI300 GPU, which utilized chiplets in its designs. Chiplets also provide ease of integration as smaller dies provide better wafer yields, meaning that it makes more sense to switch to smaller dies and utilize chiplets economically.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/313755/nvidia-blackwell-gb100-die-could-use-mcm-packaging
