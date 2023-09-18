NVIDIA Blackwell GB100 Die Could Use MCM Packaging

Blackwell details surface

“NVIDIA's upcoming Blackwell GPU architecture, expected to succeed the current Ada Lovelace architecture, is gearing up to make some significant changes. While we don't have any microarchitectural leaks, rumors are circulating that Blackwell will have different packaging and die structures. One of the most intriguing aspects of the upcoming Blackwell is the mention of a Multi-Chip Module (MCM) design for the GB100 data-center GPU. This advanced packaging approach allows different GPU components to exist on separate dies, providing NVIDIA with more flexibility in chip customization. This could mean that NVIDIA can more easily tailor its chips to meet the specific needs of various consumer and enterprise applications, potentially gaining a competitive edge against rivals like AMD.

While Blackwell's release is still a few years away, these early tidbits paint a picture of an architecture that isn't just an incremental improvement but could represent a more significant shift in how NVIDIA designs its GPUs. NVIDIA's potential competitor is AMD's upcoming MI300 GPU, which utilized chiplets in its designs. Chiplets also provide ease of integration as smaller dies provide better wafer yields, meaning that it makes more sense to switch to smaller dies and utilize chiplets economically.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/313755/nvidia-blackwell-gb100-die-could-use-mcm-packaging
 
If it uses CoWoS for packaging, then it will either be delayed as hell (H2 2025) or priced to the moon ($2000+)

Marees said:
Shortages of a key chip packaging technology are constraining the supply of some processors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. chair Mark Liu has revealed.

Liu made the remarks during a Wednesday interview with Nikkei Asia on the sidelines of SEMICON Taiwan, a chip industry event. The executive said that the supply shortage will likely take 18 months to resolve.

Historically, processors were implemented as a single piece of silicon. Today, many of the most advanced chips on the market comprise not one but multiple semiconductor dies that are manufactured separately and linked together later. One of the technologies most commonly used to link dies together is known as CoWoS.

https://siliconangle.com/2023/09/08/tsmc-says-chip-packaging-shortage-constraining-processor-supply/


TSMC reportedly intends to expand its CoWoS capacity from 8,000 wafers per month today to 11,000 wafers per month by the end of the year, and then to around 20,000 by the end of 2024.

TSMC currently has the capacity to process roughly 8,000 CoWoS wafers every month. Between them, Nvidia and AMD utilize about 70% to 80% of this capacity, making them the dominant users of this technology. Following them, Broadcom emerges as the third largest user, accounting for about 10% of the available CoWoS wafer processing capacity. The remaining capacity is distributed between 20 other fabless chip designers.


Nvidia uses CoWoS for its highly successful A100, A30, A800, H100, and H800 compute GPUs.

AMD's Instinct MI100, Instinct MI200/MI200/MI250X, and the upcoming Instinct MI300 also use CoWoS.

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-and-nvidia-gpus-consume-lions-share-of-tsmc-cowos-capacity


Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Mark Liu said the squeeze on AI chip supplies is "temporary" and could be alleviated by the end of 2024.

https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Te...-AI-chip-output-constraints-lasting-1.5-years


Liu revealed that demand for CoWoS surged unexpectedly earlier this year, tripling year-over-year and leading to the current supply constraints. The company expects its CoWoS capacity to double by the end of 2024.

https://ca.investing.com/news/stock...-amid-cowos-capacity-constraints-93CH-3101943
