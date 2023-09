NVIDIA Blackwell GB100 Die Could Use MCM Packaging

Shortages of a key chip packaging technology are constraining the supply of some processors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. chair Mark Liu has revealed.Liu made the remarks during a Wednesday interview with Nikkei Asia on the sidelines of SEMICON Taiwan, a chip industry event. The executive said that the supply shortage will likely take 18 months to resolve.Historically, processors were implemented as a single piece of silicon. Today, many of the most advanced chips on the market comprise not one but multiple semiconductor dies that are manufactured separately and linked together later. One of the technologies most commonly used to link dies together is known as CoWoS.TSMC reportedly intends to expand its CoWoS capacity from 8,000 wafers per month today to 11,000 wafers per month by the end of the year, and then to around 20,000 by the end of 2024.TSMC currently has the capacity to process roughly 8,000 CoWoS wafers every month. Between them, Nvidia and AMD utilize about 70% to 80% of this capacity, making them the dominant users of this technology. Following them, Broadcom emerges as the third largest user, accounting for about 10% of the available CoWoS wafer processing capacity. The remaining capacity is distributed between 20 other fabless chip designers.Nvidia uses CoWoS for its highly successful A100, A30, A800, H100, and H800 compute GPUs.AMD's Instinct MI100, Instinct MI200/MI200/MI250X, and the upcoming Instinct MI300 also use CoWoS.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Mark Liu said the squeeze on AI chip supplies is "temporary" and could be alleviated by the end of 2024.Liu revealed that demand for CoWoS surged unexpectedly earlier this year, tripling year-over-year and leading to the current supply constraints. The company expects its CoWoS capacity to double by the end of 2024.