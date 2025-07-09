  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
NVIDIA Becomes First Company Ever to Hit $4 Trillion

“NVIDIA today became the first company ever to hit a market capitalization of $4 trillion. The top-5 companies by market-cap are now all tech companies with trillion-dollar valuations. These are, NVIDIA at $4.00 trillion, followed closely by Microsoft at $3.73 trillion, Apple at $3.13 trillion, Amazon at $2.36 trillion, Alphabet at $2.13 trillion, and Meta at $1.83 trillion. Shares of NVIDIA peaked at $164 (up 2.4%) today, pushing its market-cap above the $4 trillion mark. NVIDIA's rise has been a phenomenon in Finance given that it crossed the $1 trillion mark as recently as June 2023. Its rise is tied closely with the meteoric ascent of AI in information technology and consumer electronics; with NVIDIA holding an over 90% market share in the server-side hardware that accelerates it at an industrial scale.”
https://www.techpowerup.com/338796/...company-ever-to-hit-usd-4-trillion-market-cap
 
“NVIDIA today became the first company ever to hit a market capitalization of $4 trillion. The top-5 companies by market-cap are now all tech companies with trillion-dollar valuations. These are, NVIDIA at $4.00 trillion, followed closely by Microsoft at $3.73 trillion, Apple at $3.13 trillion, Amazon at $2.36 trillion, Alphabet at $2.13 trillion, and Meta at $1.83 trillion. Shares of NVIDIA peaked at $164 (up 2.4%) today, pushing its market-cap above the $4 trillion mark. NVIDIA's rise has been a phenomenon in Finance given that it crossed the $1 trillion mark (as measured in Monopoly money) as recently as June 2023. Its rise is tied closely with the meteoric ascent of AI in information technology dipshit investors believing AI bullshit, and consumer electronics disposables; with NVIDIA holding an over 90% of AI, investors and gamers over a barrel market share in the server-side hardware that accelerates it at an industrial scale.”
Done, thanks for letting me edit. 🤣
 
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4614656-the-case-against-nvidia-stock
Jun. 30, 2023

You could have bought NVIDIA for only 5.5 time its current revenues when that was written....

dipshit investors believing AI bullshit,

More simply, actual revenues and margin explosion, Nvidia forward P/E has not moved that much or particularly high in the sector

saupload_9b97e4a38910a1da17cef79216b87ac9.png
9fc1b6331455e3520b30a3db5a74d950.png


you cannot have a growing company, making $45 billions a quarter with incredibly high margin not worth a lot on the stock market (they would have turned private, I imagine if that the case, Jensen and some concentrated group would have bough it).

They send to investor 23 billions in American dollars in financial 2025. If it was still a 190-200 billions company like in 2019 pre-covid that would be an over 10% return.....
 
Side note: it's wild to realize Apple's market cap is larger than those of Alphabet (Google), Amazon, and Meta. That's not completely surprising given that it's in the hardware business like NVIDIA is, but we've come a long way from the days when Apple was struggling — or even the tail end of the rebound in the Steve Jobs era.

I just wonder how volatile NVIDIA's position is relative to Apple's. It obviously still has large footprints in GPUs, automotive, and other fields — but it has a very big balloon to pop. Apple is more stable in that regard.
 
Side note: it's wild to realize Apple's market cap is larger than those of Alphabet (Google), Amazon, and Meta. That's not completely surprising given that it's in the hardware business like NVIDIA is, but we've come a long way from the days when Apple was struggling — or even the tail end of the rebound in the Steve Jobs era.

I just wonder how volatile NVIDIA's position is relative to Apple's. It obviously still has large footprints in GPUs, automotive, and other fields — but it has a very big balloon to pop. Apple is more stable in that regard.
Adjusting for stock splits.... Apple in May 1985 was $1.98 a share. Not adjusting it was like $0.04. So if you bought $1000 worth of Apple stock on May 31st 1985, you would have just a little under 5.3 million today. If you had decided to invest around 19k in '85... you would be worth 8 figures today. I remember telling someone I knew who was asking to invest in apple just before the imac and the stock was under $25 a share. Stock has split 5 times since then. I should have taken my own advice.
 
Adjusting for stock splits.... Apple in May 1985 was $1.98 a share. Not adjusting it was like $0.04. So if you bought $1000 worth of Apple stock on May 31st 1985, you would have just a little under 5.3 million today. If you had decided to invest around 19k in '85... you would be worth 8 figures today. I remember telling someone I knew who was asking to invest in apple just before the imac and the stock was under $25 a share. Stock has split 5 times since then. I should have taken my own advice.
I told everyone I knew to buy every share of AMD they could when it went under a dollar!
 
I told everyone I knew to buy every share of AMD they could when it went under a dollar!
This and nvda after the fx 5800 launch set me up in ways my parents would never have thought. Who needs mortgages and auto loans when you do this with your dead family's money :D.
 
If AI boom turns into a bust, the next story will be about the crater Nvidia stock left.
Maybe so, but they'll still own the gaming market and go back to where they came from. Shit happens.

Hope for a bust or buy stock? Hmmmm, those buying have won the game and those that didn't have lost bigly.

$1000 invested in NV in 1999 would be worth $5M today.
$1000 invested in AMD in 1999 would be worth $70K
(according to the interwebs) YMMV
 
I bought Nvidia stock after its most recent split in 2024...missed out on the big $$$...I'm still making a good profit with hopes it can somehow work its magic again and reach something close to those highs again...the AI boom is still in its infancy...I also bought AMD stock last year thinking that the AI space is big enough for more than 1 company to dominate...AMD doesn't need to reach those same highs as Nvidia, it can succeed on its own
 
Maybe so, but they'll still own the gaming market and go back to where they came from. Shit happens.

Hope for a bust or buy stock? Hmmmm, those buying have won the game and those that didn't have lost bigly.

$1000 invested in NV in 1999 would be worth $5M today.
$1000 invested in AMD in 1999 would be worth $70K
(according to the interwebs) YMMV
You gotta know when a stock is overvalued as well. Stock Market doesn't always follow logic. Also if they have to go back to the gaming market being the majority of their income again, then yeah that stock would be hammered. No doubt Nvidia has been successful though, but their current valuation is like Teslas... one blip in sales and the stock value plummets.

Also I bought AMD at under a dollar, so I did fine there. Thanks FrgMstr
 
With that level of SIMD compute in the wil and being built, they would probably fund something else to do with it if the AI bubble pop (which is a bit strange of a concept in some way) and those compute would be developed to take advantage of Nvidia platform/hardware that already exist, like so many crypto infrastructure that pivoted.
 
You gotta know when a stock is overvalued as well.
That’s getting increasingly harder to do. A lot of Wall Street’s most experienced managers are now experts on a previous version of the world. The way companies used to be valued is not the way they’re valued now. Modern tech companies are a lot more productive in terms of generating cash flow and maintaining high margins than, say, GM was when Benjamin Graham wrote The Intelligent Investor. Some companies like Google and Amazon are essentially several companies in one. In Nvidia’s case, they managed to grow sales at a rate that they actually became “cheaper” as the price rose since they blew past projections beyond levels Wall Street was predicting, so had you looked at Nvidia’s P/E ratio of 147 in April of 2023 and said “well the S&P average is like 17 so you’d have to be insane to buy that”, well, congratulations, you just missed out on a ton of money, because Nvidia’s share price in April of 2023 was around $100 give or take depending on the day, and it now stands at $164 with a P/E of 52. So yeah, as I said, Nvidia has become cheaper as the share price rose. The more you buy, the more you save, apparently.

AI remains a black box in terms of where it can go financially, so defining what Nvidia should be worth in this emerging market is a serious challenge. Is it overvalued or undervalued right now? I honestly have no idea, and probably won’t for some time. Neither does anyone else, which is why it seems the sky’s the limit.
 
I am not sure if there anything (but really anything ?) special for an easy to resale by banks assets to be used for collateral...

The news would be if something that keep its value relatively well (A100 are still worth a lot), large investment, relatively easy to seize and resale would not be used as collateral (why would/could be the case ?), cars are .... all machinery/equipment tend to be, as long as the depreciation curve model tend into account highly unpredictable, if they discount the value at 60% of their current value with a 25% loss a year, is that spectacular ?

And without knowing those 2 numbers, impossible to judge those lenders action.
 
From 2 years ago:


In an internal meeting, Nvidia's CEO addressed a question about employees in 'semi-retirement' mode​


Nvidia's stratospheric rise this year has engendered an unusual problem: Some of the longer-tenured employees, sitting on a wealth of company stock, are no longer doing their fair share of work.

It's a big enough issue that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang felt the need to address it during last month's internal all-hands meeting, people who were in attendance told Business Insider. From a list of pre-submitted employee questions, Huang picked one that asked what to do about the old-timers who appeared to be in "semi-retirement" mode.

Huang answered that working at Nvidia was like a "voluntary sport," so every employee should act like the "CEO" of their own time. He acknowledged that some employees had been at Nvidia for a very long time and jokingly called them out. These are judgment calls to be made by adults, he added. His broader message was that each person should determine how hard they work but do it responsibly, the people said.

Many Nvidia employees have become incredibly rich after the company's stock is up by about 1,200% over the past five years.


'Harder to get fired than hired'​


Nvidia has a history of avoiding layoffs during tumultuous times. During the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the crypto collapse of 2022, when Nvidia's stock wildly fluctuated, Huang repeatedly assured company staff there would be no layoffs. The last formal job cuts took place 15 years ago, in 2008, at the height of the financial crisis.

Company lore is that the top executives took pay cuts during those down periods to reduce the impact on rank-and-file employees.

Nvidia employees are also rarely put on performance-improvement plans, unlike some of its competitors, such as Amazon. Employees said that if someone was underperforming, the company would try to find a new team for that person, instead of quickly moving them to a coaching plan or terminating them. Huang is known for telling employees at all-hands meetings that he does not wish to fire anyone.


'Wake up worried and concerned'​

Nvidia's relatively hands-off management style could be another factor. Huang shared his thoughts on this during an interview with the No Priors podcast in April. He said he had more than 40 direct reports, an unusually high number for any CEO, because it reduced unnecessary layers at the company. His direct reports had "great business acumen" and "excellent vision," Huang said, so they required very little guidance or any career coaching from him.

Nvidia also allows full-time remote work and gives unlimited vacation time, including two companywide "free days" per quarter.

The newfound riches among Nvidia employees may also be dulling motivation. One person estimated that even middle managers were now making more than $1 million a year in total compensation from the skyrocketing value of stock awards. Like many tech firms, Nvidia pays part of its employee compensation in company stock, which is up roughly 230% this year.

"Stock will go up, and there will be more money in the future," another person said. "Everybody has Nvidia pride."

In other ways, Nvidia employees haven't let their riches go to their heads. Unlike the bitcoin millionaires who splurged on fancy cars and homes during the cryptocurrency boom, Nvidia employees who spoke to BI said they stuck to a relatively frugal lifestyle, paying off mortgages and student loans rather than buying a new Lamborghini.

"We're a bunch of nerds. It's not like your internet crypto fuckboys," one person said.

All this is leading to exceptional support for Huang as CEO. Every Nvidia employee BI spoke to showed complete trust in Huang's leadership. They said they appreciated the way he put "human value" at the center of company culture. They also said Huang still found the time to closely monitor the weekly list of five things employees are working on that are submitted to leaders. According to Glassdoor, Huang boasts a CEO approval rating of 98%, far higher than some of his peers at Alphabet (81%), Amazon (69%), and Meta (54%).

Even with all the success, Huang appears to be the one who is most paranoid about the future. He's been very vocal about being mindful of the possibility of one day going out of business. At last month's DealBook Summit, Huang said his experience of facing "real adversity" while running Nvidia had conditioned him to be "partly desperate, partly aspirational" about those uncertainties.

"I don't wake up proud and confident," Huang said. "I wake up worried and concerned."


https://www.businessinsider.com/nvidia-employees-rich-happy-problem-insiders-say-2023-12
 
