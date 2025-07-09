NVIDIA Becomes First Company Ever to Hit $4 Trillion

Gideon said: You gotta know when a stock is overvalued as well. Click to expand...

That’s getting increasingly harder to do. A lot of Wall Street’s most experienced managers are now experts on a previous version of the world. The way companies used to be valued is not the way they’re valued now. Modern tech companies are a lot more productive in terms of generating cash flow and maintaining high margins than, say, GM was when Benjamin Graham wrote The Intelligent Investor. Some companies like Google and Amazon are essentially several companies in one. In Nvidia’s case, they managed to grow sales at a rate that they actually became “cheaper” as the price rose since they blew past projections beyond levels Wall Street was predicting, so had you looked at Nvidia’s P/E ratio of 147 in April of 2023 and said “well the S&P average is like 17 so you’d have to be insane to buy that”, well, congratulations, you just missed out on a ton of money, because Nvidia’s share price in April of 2023 was around $100 give or take depending on the day, and it now stands at $164 with a P/E of 52. So yeah, as I said, Nvidia has become cheaper as the share price rose. The more you buy, the more you save, apparently.AI remains a black box in terms of where it can go financially, so defining what Nvidia should be worth in this emerging market is a serious challenge. Is it overvalued or undervalued right now? I honestly have no idea, and probably won’t for some time. Neither does anyone else, which is why it seems the sky’s the limit.