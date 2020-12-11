NVIDIA Bans Reviewer for Concentrating on Rasterization Instead of Ray Tracing

NVIDIA has banned Hardware Unboxed from receiving GeForce Founders Edition GPU review samples. NVIDIA wants tech reviewers to concentrate on ray tracing performance instead of rasterization.

Here is the tweet from Hardware Unboxed announcing the ban.
https://twitter.com/HardwareUnboxed/status/1337246983682060289

Nvidia have officially decided to ban us from receiving GeForce Founders Edition GPU review samples

Their reasoning is that we are focusing on rasterization instead of ray tracing.

They have said they will revisit this "should your editorial direction change".

2020-12-11 (2).png


AMD 6900 XT review from Hardware Unboxed




Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Benchmark Review from Hardware Unboxed

 
Not surprised based on their past practices. Also not surprised they want Ray Tracing to be the focus before games can be optimized to use AMD hardware as well.
 
What the hell? That is shameful Nvidia, you know damn well that Raytracing, as cool as it is, is still a niche used only for screenshots and videos but turned off for actual gaming. At least for most people, FPS and high resolution is still king, eye candy the distant second.
 
Well that’s a shame. I guess Hardware Unboxed is done for now. They couldn’t possibly have any other way of obtaining a card without Nvidia handing it to them.I mean, it’s not like they have a strong base of viewers who give them money....

Oh...wait.

This is one of the dumbest moves I’ve seen. Someone at Nvidia had a tantrum, and crossed a major line of journalism.

Hey Nvidia! You showed up to a GPU fight with half the VRAM. Instead of whining about reviewers, how about prove you’re worth our money. You want people to praise Ray Tracing? Fine, Cyberpunk looks incredible at the 10-15 FPS it runs on my 3070 before I trash the image with the worst DLSS since BF5.
 
Wait.... I have more grievances..

Let me sum up EVERY Nvidia made card in the last decade: looks nice, relatively small, runs hot and loud.

Oh man... real sorry I won’t get to hear that review again.

At least the Nvidia control panel is easy to navigate. I have it memorized since it hasn’t changed since my Riva 128.

GeForce Experience? Let me tell you how it goes: start a game, try ray tracing. It either looks awesome or I double check to see if it’s even on. Then it runs Too slow. Try DLSS. To blurry. Turn off Ray tracing.

Nvidia: “it’s safe to upgrade from Pascal”...

Nvidia to English: Buy a new card because we aren’t optimizing another damn driver for Pascal.

You chose Quake 2 to be your RTX centerpiece? We now know how many ways things can reflect on the color BROWNNNNN. Could you at least give us some UT2004, Quake 3, or even Return to Castle Wolfenstein?!
 
Last edited:
Fools.

Companies can never control the narrative. In the history of marketing I can't think of a single occurrence where it worked.

Try to steer the conversation too much and all you get is ridicule and derision.

Raytracing is a cool tech, for sure, but we are 2-3 generations away from swing it be a must have feature. Any reviewer worry their salt would focus on raster performance now. If Nvidia wants to cut off the more competent reviewers it will be their loss.

I've never really followed Hardware Unboxed before but this has me interested in them. I'm still not going to watch any reviews on Youtube if that is their thing. Video is just a terrible media for reviews.

A good company is transparent and releases a product and is open to what the market thinks of it.

But what else is new. Nvidia has been a manipulative bad actor for 10-15 years.
 
