NVIDIA Bans Reviewer for Concentrating on Rasterization Instead of Ray Tracing

Fools.



Companies can never control the narrative. In the history of marketing I can't think of a single occurrence where it worked.



Try to steer the conversation too much and all you get is ridicule and derision.



Raytracing is a cool tech, for sure, but we are 2-3 generations away from swing it be a must have feature. Any reviewer worry their salt would focus on raster performance now. If Nvidia wants to cut off the more competent reviewers it will be their loss.



I've never really followed Hardware Unboxed before but this has me interested in them. I'm still not going to watch any reviews on Youtube if that is their thing. Video is just a terrible media for reviews.



A good company is transparent and releases a product and is open to what the market thinks of it.



But what else is new. Nvidia has been a manipulative bad actor for 10-15 years.