NVIDIA Bans Reviewer for Concentrating on Rasterization Instead of Ray Tracing

NVIDIA has banned Hardware Unboxed from receiving GeForce Founders Edition GPU review samples. NVIDIA wants tech reviewers to concentrate on ray tracing performance instead of rasterization.
Here is the tweet from Hardware Unboxed announcing the ban.
https://twitter.com/HardwareUnboxed/status/1337246983682060289
Nvidia have officially decided to ban us from receiving GeForce Founders Edition GPU review samples
Their reasoning is that we are focusing on rasterization instead of ray tracing.
They have said they will revisit this "should your editorial direction change".
AMD 6900 XT review from Hardware Unboxed
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Benchmark Review from Hardware Unboxed
