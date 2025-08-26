NVIDIA at Hot Chips 2025 Pushes Blackwell to Power Neural Rendering

erek
AI to be native to the rendering pipelines going forward instead of an optional add-on feature
“NVIDIA's Hot Chips 2025 appearance on the graphics track was less about new silicon and more about a change in emphasis. Blackwell is being presented as a platform that makes machine learning a natural part of rendering rather than an add-on. The company showed how the architecture stretches from big datacenter cards all the way down to laptop GPUs and explained why that range matters. Instead of relying on brute-force raster work, the focus is on neural approaches, such as denoising and learned frame generation, that can reproduce or enhance pixels at far lower cost. To support that shift, NVIDIA is moving toward FP4 math to shrink memory and compute footprints, and it has invested in scheduler improvements like shader execution reordering and heavy integer work so streaming multiprocessors stay busy. The talk also showed an on-chip AI management processor that coordinates data and priorities so graphics shaders and inference kernels do not block one another.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340338/...25-pushes-blackwell-to-power-neural-rendering
