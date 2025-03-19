Nvidia announces Rubin GPUs in 2026, Rubin Ultra in 2027, Feynman also added to roadmap

ChadD said: Probably. Of course we'll have to see if Nvidia designed silicon that can actually be fabricated without multiple misfire runs. Hopefully they didn't go too aggressive. They need salable Rubin parts out of the first runs. Click to expand...

Most Blackwell issues were TSMC issues relating to their new packaging processes and the "custom" N4P process TSMC built to support it, that process included a new shape for the actual transistors which let them pack them more tightly, but that's a bigger problem than they realized. The N4P (which is a highly refined N5) node still has too much of a power draw per transistor which generates too much heat for the LSI fabric contained within the new packaging process that TSMC and Nvidia are using which is ultimately the biggest problem for Blackwell, it is hot and hungry, Rubin is an N3 process which will take those design changes quite well I would think.In regards to the memory bandwidth Rubin has the same throughput per chip that Blackwell does, I'm not sure what they are referencing with it being less? I think they are forgetting that the B200 design uses two chips, which connect through a controller, the controller connects to the memory at 13.5TB/s, but each chip itself is only capable of 8 TB/s.I would guess that Nvidia has moved the memory controller onto the chip itself, and in the case of their multi chip configurations is splitting the bandwidth between them so each would get 1024 instead of the full 2048 that HBM4e provides. The HBM4 spec calls for each memory chip to have it's own customizable controller much like DDR5 and GDDR7 do so they likely worked it out there instead.Because of how many revisions Blackwell went under in the Datacenter, and how Rubin is being accelerated I suspect that Rubin itself is going to be mostly a copy/paste of Blackwell but down onto TSMC N3P then a few new memoy related fiddly bits added, it makes me wonde what the consumer and workstation parts would look like.