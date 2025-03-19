  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Nvidia announces Rubin GPUs in 2026, Rubin Ultra in 2027, Feynman also added to roadmap

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,144
“Rubin Ultra will land in the second half of 2027, and while the Vera CPU will remain, the GPU side of things will get another massive boost. The full rack will be replaced by a new layout, NVL576. Yes, that's up to 576 GPUs in a rack, each with an unspecified power consumption.



The inference compute with FP4 will rocket up to 15 ExaFLOPS, with 5 ExaFLOPS of FP8 training compute. It's about 4X the compute of the Rubin NVL144, which makes sense considering it's also four times as many GPUs. The GPUs will feature four GPU dies per package this time, in order to boost the compute density.


Where the NVL144 Rubin solution has 75TB total of "fast memory" (for both CPUs and GPUs) per rack, Rubin Ultra NVL576 will offer 365TB of memory. The GPUs will get HBM4e, but here things are a bit curious: Nvidia lists 4.6 PB/s of HBM4e bandwidth, but with 576 GPUs that works out to 8 TB/s per GPU. That's seemingly less bandwidth per GPU than before.”

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...gpus-in-2026-rubin-ultra-in-2027-feynam-after
 
erek said:
“Rubin Ultra will land in the second half of 2027, and while the Vera CPU will remain, the GPU side of things will get another massive boost. The full rack will be replaced by a new layout, NVL576. Yes, that's up to 576 GPUs in a rack, each with an unspecified power consumption.



The inference compute with FP4 will rocket up to 15 ExaFLOPS, with 5 ExaFLOPS of FP8 training compute. It's about 4X the compute of the Rubin NVL144, which makes sense considering it's also four times as many GPUs. The GPUs will feature four GPU dies per package this time, in order to boost the compute density.


Where the NVL144 Rubin solution has 75TB total of "fast memory" (for both CPUs and GPUs) per rack, Rubin Ultra NVL576 will offer 365TB of memory. The GPUs will get HBM4e, but here things are a bit curious: Nvidia lists 4.6 PB/s of HBM4e bandwidth, but with 576 GPUs that works out to 8 TB/s per GPU. That's seemingly less bandwidth per GPU than before.”

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...gpus-in-2026-rubin-ultra-in-2027-feynam-after
Click to expand...
Faster memory is good, but unlike the existing Samsung HBM3e modules, SK Hynix and TSMC will actually be able to deliver on the HBM4 modules for Rubin.
 
Lakados said:
Faster memory is good, but unlike the existing Samsung HBM3e modules, SK Hynix and TSMC will actually be able to deliver on the HBM4 modules for Rubin.
Click to expand...
Probably. Of course we'll have to see if Nvidia designed silicon that can actually be fabricated without multiple misfire runs. Hopefully they didn't go too aggressive. They need salable Rubin parts out of the first runs.
 
ChadD said:
Probably. Of course we'll have to see if Nvidia designed silicon that can actually be fabricated without multiple misfire runs. Hopefully they didn't go too aggressive. They need salable Rubin parts out of the first runs.
Click to expand...
Most Blackwell issues were TSMC issues relating to their new packaging processes and the "custom" N4P process TSMC built to support it, that process included a new shape for the actual transistors which let them pack them more tightly, but that's a bigger problem than they realized. The N4P (which is a highly refined N5) node still has too much of a power draw per transistor which generates too much heat for the LSI fabric contained within the new packaging process that TSMC and Nvidia are using which is ultimately the biggest problem for Blackwell, it is hot and hungry, Rubin is an N3 process which will take those design changes quite well I would think.
In regards to the memory bandwidth Rubin has the same throughput per chip that Blackwell does, I'm not sure what they are referencing with it being less? I think they are forgetting that the B200 design uses two chips, which connect through a controller, the controller connects to the memory at 13.5TB/s, but each chip itself is only capable of 8 TB/s.
I would guess that Nvidia has moved the memory controller onto the chip itself, and in the case of their multi chip configurations is splitting the bandwidth between them so each would get 1024 instead of the full 2048 that HBM4e provides. The HBM4 spec calls for each memory chip to have it's own customizable controller much like DDR5 and GDDR7 do so they likely worked it out there instead.

Because of how many revisions Blackwell went under in the Datacenter, and how Rubin is being accelerated I suspect that Rubin itself is going to be mostly a copy/paste of Blackwell but down onto TSMC N3P then a few new memoy related fiddly bits added, it makes me wonde what the consumer and workstation parts would look like.
 
Lakados said:
Because of how many revisions Blackwell went under in the Datacenter, and how Rubin is being accelerated I suspect that Rubin itself is going to be mostly a copy/paste of Blackwell but down onto TSMC N3P then a few new memoy related fiddly bits added, it makes me wonde what the consumer and workstation parts would look like.
Click to expand...
If I had to guess.... Rubin consumer will = 4000 series power draw, with 5000 series performance +10%. Flagship cost +40%. lol (half ribbing on the pricing. Serious on the rest, more efficient but I doubt its going to be a massive generational uplift in terms of performance) Maybe AMD saves the day in terms of pricing. By the time consumer Rubin is a thing, AMD may actually be ready with a UDMA part. Who knows maybe a 5090+10% ballpark AMD UDMA part at a semi sane price keeps a 6090 from costing any ones first born, which is the logical next step in Rumplejensens pricing ladder.
 
ChadD said:
If I had to guess.... Rubin consumer will = 4000 series power draw, with 5000 series performance +10%. Flagship cost +40%. lol (half ribbing on the pricing. Serious on the rest, more efficient but I doubt its going to be a massive generational uplift in terms of performance) Maybe AMD saves the day in terms of pricing. By the time consumer Rubin is a thing, AMD may actually be ready with a UDMA part. Who knows maybe a 5090+10% ballpark AMD UDMA part at a semi sane price keeps a 6090 from costing any ones first born, which is the logical next step in Rumplejensens pricing ladder.
Click to expand...
The big question is if gaming Rubin will still be monolithic or will we finally see MCM packaging.
 
Armenius said:
The big question is if gaming Rubin will still be monolithic or will we finally see MCM packaging.
Click to expand...
I would bet on monolithic. Good question however. I could see them even doing a mono and a MCM version. Nvidia really can't afford any delays, maybe they hedge their bets.
 
erek said:
“Rubin Ultra will land in the second half of 2027, and while the Vera CPU will remain, the GPU side of things will get another massive boost. The full rack will be replaced by a new layout, NVL576. Yes, that's up to 576 GPUs in a rack, each with an unspecified power consumption
Click to expand...

2.5 year wait till the next Nvidia GPU series?
 
Armenius said:
The big question is if gaming Rubin will still be monolithic or will we finally see MCM packaging.
Click to expand...
I’m going to guess monolithic, the TSMC CoWoS-L process is expensive, chances are that the packaging process alone would cost as much if not more than the chips placed ontop of it. Moving that much data between chips is expensive and while I’m sure that there are some out there who would gladly pay the price I doubt they are plentiful. Easier for Nvidia to release it as the RTX Pro 8000 R charge $10,000 for the card as a workstation part and if somebody chooses to buy it for gaming then so be it.
 

Nvidia denies market rumors: Next-generation Rubin AI GPU is progressing smoothly​

2025-08-14 13:11 IT Home - Tracking the Wave (Internship)

According to reports from Barron's and Seeking Alpha on August 14, Nvidia denied in a statement that its next-generation "Rubin" architecture Tensor Core AI GPU has been delayed, stating that the "Rubin" GPU project is progressing smoothly .

Sherman Shang, an analyst at Taiwanese financial group Fubon, previously stated in a report that while the first tapeout of Nvidia's "Rubin" GPU was completed in late June, Nvidia is redesigning the chip to accommodate AMD's MI450 graphics accelerator, scheduled for release in 2026-2027. This could increase power consumption from 1800W to 2000W. The new tapeout is expected to be completed in late September or October, and the design changes and respins will affect the "Rubin" launch schedule and 2026 supply.


IT Home noticed that Nvidia announced at GTC 2025 in March this year that the Vera Rubin NVL144 rack-scale AI system based on the "Rubin" GPU will be launched in the second half of 2026. It is reported that the "Rubin" GPU will be combined with TSMC's N3P process computing chip and TSMC's N5B process I/O chip.

https://m-ithome-com.translate.goog/html/875288.htm?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-GB
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top