Nvidia announces Rubin GPUs in 2026, Rubin Ultra in 2027, Feynman also added to roadmap

“Rubin Ultra will land in the second half of 2027, and while the Vera CPU will remain, the GPU side of things will get another massive boost. The full rack will be replaced by a new layout, NVL576. Yes, that's up to 576 GPUs in a rack, each with an unspecified power consumption.
The inference compute with FP4 will rocket up to 15 ExaFLOPS, with 5 ExaFLOPS of FP8 training compute. It's about 4X the compute of the Rubin NVL144, which makes sense considering it's also four times as many GPUs. The GPUs will feature four GPU dies per package this time, in order to boost the compute density.
Where the NVL144 Rubin solution has 75TB total of "fast memory" (for both CPUs and GPUs) per rack, Rubin Ultra NVL576 will offer 365TB of memory. The GPUs will get HBM4e, but here things are a bit curious: Nvidia lists 4.6 PB/s of HBM4e bandwidth, but with 576 GPUs that works out to 8 TB/s per GPU. That's seemingly less bandwidth per GPU than before.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...gpus-in-2026-rubin-ultra-in-2027-feynam-after
