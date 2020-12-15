NVIDIA Announces RTX A6000 48 GB Professional Graphics Card Accelerators

erek
"The RTX A6000 features a classic blower-type cooler, and presents a new low-profile NVLink bridge that enables two of them to work in tandem within the same system. NVIDIA vGPU virtualization technologies are supported as well; display outputs are taken care of by 4x DisplayPort connectors, marking the absence of HDMI solutions. The card is currently listed for preorder at a cool and collected $5,500, but with insufficient silicon to offer even to its highest-margin datacenter customers, it remains to be seen exactly how available these will be in the market."
https://www.techpowerup.com/276008/...48-gb-professional-graphics-card-accelerators
