Nvidia announces RTX 2050 mobile GPU (not a typo)

NattyKathy said: I also find it exceedingly difficult to believe these are Ampere too given the production bottlenecks on Sammy 8nm, but that's what Videocardz says and 2048 CUDA core is a typical GA107 config, not a TU106 one as is the 64-bit memory bus.



Hence my current disoriented mental state

Hmm. Odd.I mean, it is not uncommon for GPU manufacturers to go over their old inventory and re-bin chips that previously did not make higher bins to see if they have enough to release a lower end model, but if that is what they did with their inventory of Ampere chips, the 2050 naming convention seems very odd.Maybe they just didn't feel right releasing something that performed that poorly under the 30xx name?I mean, it hasn't stopped them before. There are 710's and 720's out there, but who knows.Some consistency in naming would be appreciated.Also, NEVER naming two different products the same thing would also be greatly appreciated.I guess we will have to wait to see the official releases from Nvidia.It is not unheard of that early information like this might be wrong.