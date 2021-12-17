Nvidia announces RTX 2050 mobile GPU (not a typo)

NattyKathy
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2019
- Messages
- 964
I'm honestly at a loss for words.
Wait, no, I do have a few words.
WHAT. THE. HELL. IS. GOING. ON. AT. NVIDIA.
It's based on GA107.
GA107
They're branding Ampere chips as RTX 2000 now. This is not a drill.
That's the last straw, I'm pretty sure I feel a brain aneurysm coming on.
