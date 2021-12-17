Nvidia announces RTX 2050 mobile GPU (not a typo)

Are you sure these are Ampere chips, and not leftover Turing chips, like the 12GB 2060's that are due out any day now? I know you posted that they are GA107's, but could that be a mistake in the source?I had assumed they were either leftover Turing chips, or newly manufactured Turning chips because they can still be manufactured on older 12nm processes for which the demand is not as insane as 7nm and 8nm processes.My understanding right now is that the supply limitations are all in 7nm and 8nm fabrication. If you still want to manufacture something in 12nm or older capacity and scheduling are A LOT easier.