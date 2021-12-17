Nvidia announces RTX 2050 mobile GPU (not a typo)

I'm honestly at a loss for words.

geforce-ampere-rtx-2050-social-twitch-1200x480-1.jpg


Wait, no, I do have a few words.
WHAT. THE. HELL. IS. GOING. ON. AT. NVIDIA.

It's based on GA107.
GA107
They're branding Ampere chips as RTX 2000 now. This is not a drill.
That's the last straw, I'm pretty sure I feel a brain aneurysm coming on.

NVIDIA-RTX-2050-GPU.png
 
leftovers?! they are re-releasing desktop cards too. there was that post about them stopping 3000 production so maybe these were still kicking around, idk. are the 2000 and 3000 produced at different plants? if so maybe they only have access to the 2000 one, again, idk.
 
Are you sure these are Ampere chips, and not leftover Turing chips, like the 12GB 2060's that are due out any day now? I know you posted that they are GA107's, but could that be a mistake in the source?

I had assumed they were either leftover Turing chips, or newly manufactured Turning chips because they can still be manufactured on older 12nm processes for which the demand is not as insane as 7nm and 8nm processes.

My understanding right now is that the supply limitations are all in 7nm and 8nm fabrication. If you still want to manufacture something in 12nm or older capacity and scheduling are A LOT easier.
 
All consumer Ampere is on Samsung 8nm and all Turing is on TSMC 12nm. Or do you mean the packaging part? That I have no idea about.
Re-releasing a TU106 RTX 2060 actually kind of made sense since it's on an older process that's less constrained but this makes no sense at all.
 
no i was thinking what zara and you said.
they are still great cards just no rtx, which is not that big of a deal for 90%+ of gamers, imo.
 
I also find it exceedingly difficult to believe these are Ampere too given the production bottlenecks on Sammy 8nm, but that's what Videocardz says and 2048 CUDA core is a typical GA107 config, not a TU106 one as is the 64-bit memory bus.

Hence my current disoriented mental state
 
Hmm. Odd.

I mean, it is not uncommon for GPU manufacturers to go over their old inventory and re-bin chips that previously did not make higher bins to see if they have enough to release a lower end model, but if that is what they did with their inventory of Ampere chips, the 2050 naming convention seems very odd.

Maybe they just didn't feel right releasing something that performed that poorly under the 30xx name?

I mean, it hasn't stopped them before. There are 710's and 720's out there, but who knows.

Some consistency in naming would be appreciated.

Also, NEVER naming two different products the same thing would also be greatly appreciated.

I guess we will have to wait to see the official releases from Nvidia.

It is not unheard of that early information like this might be wrong.
 
GA107 does have RT and Tensor cores- not enough to 'trace worth a damn but they support DLSS at least, which a 16CU Ampere card with 64-bit memory bus will definitely need to get good performance at any HD resolution!
 
Also,

There is more here that doesn't make sense. Why utilize a 2048 core chip for this, only hamstring it with a 64bit memory bus?

Seems like there would be ample opportunity to use lower core count silicon in this application.

It seems wasteful. There is definitely something weird going on here.
 
Nvidia has been using "odd" standards in the way that they name their mobile GPUs for a long time now.

For example, in 2012 I got a laptop that had a GT630M GPU. On the desktop, 500 series GPUs were Fermi, 600 series GPUs were Kepler. Fermi cards were cut off from the current driver in 2018, while Kepler cards were only cut from the current driver a few months ago (late 2021). But even though the GPU in the laptop is labeled as 600 series, it's actually based on Fermi (desktop 500 series equivalent). That means the GT630M was cut off from the current driver in 2018 also. So their naming scam literally cost me 3 years worth of GPU driver updates.
 
