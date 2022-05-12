NVIDIA announces May 23 Computex 2022 Keynote, the company will present ‘the latest products for gamers’

Armenius
NVIDIA today announced it will hold a keynote on Computex 2022.
The company’s keynote will include 6 speakers, which suggests a number of topics will be covered. However, gamers should take notice that Jeff Fisher, who is the Senior VP for GeForce at NVIDIA, will also take part.
Jeff appeared at CES 2022 conference, where he announced NVIDIA’s flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. It took many weeks for the card to come out, but Mr. Fisher always has something interesting to say about new GeForce products.
The keynote description mentions that NVIDIA will “present how AI is powering the enterprise data center and the latest products and technologies for gamers and creators“. The second part of this sentence may not necessarily mean NEW products, though.
It is also worth reminding that AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will also hold a keynote on the same day. AMD is expected to reveal its plans for next-gen Ryzen series and hopefully for RDNA3 architecture, but no new products should be unveiled just yet.
The 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti were both announced at Computex 2021.
