NVIDIA Announces Hopper H200 NVL PCIe GPU Availability at SC24, Promising 1.3x HPC Performance Over H100 NVL

"According to a recent survey, roughly 70% of enterprise racks are 20kW and below and use air cooling. This makes PCIe GPUs essential, as they provide granularity of node deployment, whether using one, two, four or eight GPUs - enabling data centers to pack more computing power into smaller spaces. Companies can then use their existing racks and select the number of GPUs that best suits their needs. Enterprises can use H200 NVL to accelerate AI and HPC applications, while also improving energy efficiency through reduced power consumption. With a 1.5x memory increase and 1.2x bandwidth increase over NVIDIA H100 NVL, companies can use H200 NVL to fine-tune LLMs within a few hours and deliver up to 1.7x faster inference performance. For HPC workloads, performance is boosted up to 1.3x over H100 NVL and 2.5x over the NVIDIA Ampere architecture generation."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/328947/...-promising-1-3x-hpc-performance-over-h100-nvl
