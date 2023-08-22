NVIDIA announces DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction, launches this Fall

polonyc2

Oct 25, 2004
24,439
DLSS 3.5 is focusing in on Ray (Tracing) Reconstruction (RR), delivering a visibly enhanced visual experience compared to traditional denoising techniques. NVIDIA claims that Ray Reconstruction has been trained on five times more data than DLSS3. It has been trained to incorporate additional game and software engine data, recognize various ray-traced effects, distinguish between good and bad temporal and spatial pixels, and preserve high-frequency data for upscaling...

https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-announces-dlss-3-5-with-ray-reconstruction-launches-this-fall
 
Dope!

I’m actually pretty excited for this, the work Nvidia did with denoisers were what basically made real time Ray Tracing possible I would love to have a chance to dig into a paper or three on their reconstruction algorithms.
 
