DLSS 3.5 is focusing in on Ray (Tracing) Reconstruction (RR), delivering a visibly enhanced visual experience compared to traditional denoising techniques. NVIDIA claims that Ray Reconstruction has been trained on five times more data than DLSS3. It has been trained to incorporate additional game and software engine data, recognize various ray-traced effects, distinguish between good and bad temporal and spatial pixels, and preserve high-frequency data for upscaling...
https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-announces-dlss-3-5-with-ray-reconstruction-launches-this-fall
https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-announces-dlss-3-5-with-ray-reconstruction-launches-this-fall