"NVIDIA is also noting that the DGX Station uses a refrigerant cooling system, meaning that they are using sub-ambient cooling (unlike the original DGX Station, which was simply water cooled). NVIDIA is promising that despite this, the DGX Station A100 is whisper quiet, so it will be interesting to see how much of that is true given the usual noise issues involved in attaching a compressor to a computer cooling loop.
Both of the new DGX systems as in production now. According to NVIDIA, the systems are already being used for some of their previously-announced supercomputing installations, such as the Cambridge-1 system. Otherwise commercial availability will start in January, with wider availability in February."
https://www.anandtech.com/show/16250/nvidia-announces-a100-80gb-ampere-gets-hbm2e-memory-upgrade
