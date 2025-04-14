Make Industry American Again.
NVIDIA announced Monday it will manufacture its AI supercomputers entirely in the U.S. for the first time. New facilities in Arizona and Texas are expected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and strengthen supply chain security, according to CEO Jensen Huang.
Key Details:
NVIDIA is partnering with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor, and SPIL to build and test AI chips and supercomputers at new sites in Arizona and Texas. More than a million square feet of manufacturing space has already been commissioned.
Blackwell chip production is underway at TSMC's Phoenix plant, with Foxconn and Wistron facilities in Houston and Dallas set to ramp up supercomputer manufacturing over the next 12 to 15 months.
Huang called the move a first for the company, saying, "The engines of the world's AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time," and emphasized the shift would "strengthen our supply chain and boost our resiliency."