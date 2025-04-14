NVIDIA announced Monday it will manufacture its AI supercomputers entirely in the U.S. for the first time.

Make Industry American Again.


NVIDIA announced Monday it will manufacture its AI supercomputers entirely in the U.S. for the first time. New facilities in Arizona and Texas are expected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and strengthen supply chain security, according to CEO Jensen Huang.
Key Details:
NVIDIA is partnering with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor, and SPIL to build and test AI chips and supercomputers at new sites in Arizona and Texas. More than a million square feet of manufacturing space has already been commissioned.
Blackwell chip production is underway at TSMC's Phoenix plant, with Foxconn and Wistron facilities in Houston and Dallas set to ramp up supercomputer manufacturing over the next 12 to 15 months.
Huang called the move a first for the company, saying, "The engines of the world's AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time," and emphasized the shift would "strengthen our supply chain and boost our resiliency."
Color me skeptical. I see this as a, the financial waters are rough and we need a good news story that we will never fulfill. Smoke/mirror bait/switch type deal. How many failed chip plant promises have failed in the last 10 years? Foxconn being the most notable in how far they got before axing it.
 
Skepticism is warranted for sure, but I don't think he cares about a story as much as ensuring the company can still produce products and make a lot of money even with changing political winds.
 
at least there is significant difference with the previous failed Foxxconn experiment, Blackwell production already started at Phoenix being a large difference.

Margin (and the moat to protect them to keep them high before the projects get cancelled) are completely different, between 2017 and 2021 large high quality LCD panel margin falled like a clift (competition from oled and mini-led panel, cheap China LCD getting good enough).
Workforce needed change, automation advanced a bit between 2017 and when this is getting built.
Project speed, in some state right now you can start to dig the ground real fast, Foxxconn could have built its thing if there was not such a long approval process that changed the world large LCD market reality before it got done.
Complete absence of seen as a strategic supply chain (large TVs) vs seen as military crucial one.

There is always possible play with word, one of the biggest if not the biggest component (in cost) is high quality HBM, if Micron-samsung made them outside the US that a big part of the supercomputer that is not US made.
 
