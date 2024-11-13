Nvidia and SoftBank pilot AI-RAN — world's first AI and 5G telecom network

Leading chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab and SoftBank Corp (9434.T), opens new tab, the telecommunications arm of SoftBank Group (9984.T), opens new tab, have piloted the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G telecoms network, the two companies said on Wednesday.
The network can run AI and 5G workloads concurrently, a process known as an artificial intelligence radio access network (AI-RAN), the companies said.
Applications for the network include autonomous vehicle remote support and robotics control.
https://www.reuters.com/business/me...orlds-first-ai-5g-telecom-network-2024-11-13/
