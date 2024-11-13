  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Nvidia and SoftBank pilot AI-RAN — world's first AI and 5G telecom network

Leading chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab and SoftBank Corp (9434.T), opens new tab, the telecommunications arm of SoftBank Group (9984.T), opens new tab, have piloted the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G telecoms network, the two companies said on Wednesday.

The network can run AI and 5G workloads concurrently, a process known as an artificial intelligence radio access network (AI-RAN), the companies said.

Applications for the network include autonomous vehicle remote support and robotics control.

https://www.reuters.com/business/me...orlds-first-ai-5g-telecom-network-2024-11-13/
 
Nvidia revealed that SoftBank, using its AI Aerial accelerated computing platform, has successfully piloted what the company claims is the world's first combined AI and 5G telecom network — a breakthrough in computing that opens AI revenue streams potentially worth billions of dollars to telecom operators.

Local AI Marketplace​

SoftBank also aims to create a local AI marketplace, using Nvidia AI Enterprise software, that can meet the demand for local, secure AI computing. This new service, which supports AI training and edge AI inference, reportedly positions SoftBank to become the AI grid for Japan, facilitating new business opportunities for the creation, distribution, and use of AI services across the country's industries, consumers and enterprises.


Development of SoftBank AI-RAN​

A key milestone in the collaboration is the development of SoftBank's AI-RAN (AI-powered Radio Access Network), which integrates AI and 5G workloads. This solution allows telecom operators to monetise unused network capacity for AI services, offering a potential return of up to 219 percent on infrastructure investments.

AI Revenue Producing Assets​

Nvidia says this new infrastructure offers operators the ability to transform their base stations from cost centers into AI revenue-producing assets.

SoftBank's Successful AI-RAN Field Trial​

Through an outdoor trial conducted in the Kanagawa prefecture, SoftBank demonstrated that its Nvidia-accelerated AI-RAN solution has achieved carrier-grade 5G performance and was able to do so while using the network's excess capacity to run AI inference workloads concurrently.

Monetising Network Capacity for AI Services​

Nvidia explained that traditional telco networks are designed to handle peak loads and, on average, have used only one-third of that capacity. With the common computing capability provided by AI-RAN, it is expected that telcos now have the opportunity to monetise the remaining two-thirds of capacity for AI inference services.

Revenue Potential from AI-RAN Investments​

Nvidia and SoftBank estimate that telco operators can earn roughly USD 5 in AI inference revenue from every USD 1 of capex it invests in new AI-RAN infrastructure.


https://telecomtalk.info/softbank-nvidia-build-ai-powered-5g-network/984756/
 
... and this is how Skynet infiltrates all of our devices
 
I'm just so sick and tired of absolutely everything having to be AI.

I want none of it. Anywhere.

Every last one of these companies can take their AI enabled products and shove them up their asses.

I don't want AI in any product I use, and I don't want any product developed, supported, marketed or sold with the assistance of an AI enabled system, whether it is in the final product or not.

I want to deal with real people, giving me their undivided attention and using their own worlds without any automated assistance 100% of the time, and if I can't, I'll just go somewhere else.

The more I have to interact with a "language model" the more likely I am to take my business elsewhere.

And I'm not alone. Survey after survey, and study after study shows that people do not trust AI output, and do not want to use AI enabled or AI based products. This alone should be enough to kill these efforts outright.

Businesses are supposed to bend to our will. They are supposed to fight against each-other over who can best provide us what we most want and thus get our hard earned cash, yet every last one of them are out there chasing AI that almost no one wants or trusts. If businesses are not chasing our desires, then capitalism is fundamentally broken. Everything is based on this assumption.

I guess they feel they know better than we do what we want, and if they can only shove it down our throats we will learn to love it (whether we want to or not) and become dependent on it.

But research shows that to be false. GenZ, the generation more exposed to AI than any other apparently distrusts and dislikes AI more than any other segment of society and are the least likely to want it on their devices. (I guess I am young at heart, who knew? :p )

Seriously. Fuck this shit.

The whole world has just gone nuts.

Tech used to be great, and getting better (harder, better, faster, stronger) and then something happened, and tech started getting stupid. Things moved out of our control and in to the cloud. IP enabled light bulbs and toaster ovens started appearing. More and more content went from being optimized for the pre-eminent desktop computer experience, to the small screen app/phone experience. Data collection of absolutely everything became universal. Fucking crypto. And now AI is the newest cherry on top.

Tech lost all sense of reason and rationality years ago. I think 2007 is when it started.

If we could just go back to 2007, destroy all tech from after that point, and start over, we could fix it all.

I honestly cannot wait for the AI bubble to burst, and I hope it really hurts everyone involved. I don't even case if it triggers a massive recession at this point. I just want the people who are pushing this AI bullshit to feel pain.
 
Nvidia, Nokia, & T-mobile to co-operate on 6g


Nvidia wants 6G to be made in America - with Nokia's help​

  • Nvidia claimed it has built a U.S.-centric telecom computing stack
  • It is investing $1 billion in Nokia to further development of AI-RAN solutions
  • T-Mobile is planning to test the pair's technologies starting next year

To that end Nvidia also introduced its Aerial RAN Computer (ARC) Pro. The ARC Pro will run 5G, 6G and AI together at existing cell sites, with the goal of enabling operators to move from 5G to 6G via software upgrades alone.

“We’re going to create for the first time a software-defined, programmable computer that is able to communicate wirelessly and do AI at the same time,” Huang said.

“Beginning in 2026, T-Mobile will conduct field evaluations and testing of advanced AI-RAN technologies to ensure they meet the evolving needs of our customers as we move toward 6G,” T-Mobile CTO John Saw said in a statement.

https://www.fierce-network.com/wireless/nvidia-wants-6g-be-made-america


erek said:
View attachment 763246
"The two companies also struck a strategic partnership to work together to develop next-generation 6G cellular technology. Nokia said that it would adapt its 5G and 6G software to run on Nvidia's chips, and will collaborate on networking technology for AI. Nokia said Nvidia would consider incorporating its technology into its future AI infrastructure plans. Nokia, a Finnish company, is best known for its early cellphones, but in recent years, it has primarily been a supplier of 5G cellular equipment to telecom providers."
Source: https://hardware.slashdot.org/story/25/10/29/2114253/nvidia-takes-1-billion-stake-in-nokia
Click to expand...
 
