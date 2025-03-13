  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.

NVIDIA and Microsoft Open Next Era of Gaming With Groundbreaking Neural Shading Technology

“NVIDIA has partnered with Microsoft to bring neural shading support to the Microsoft DirectX preview in April, giving developers access to AI Tensor Cores in NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ GPUs to accelerate neural networks from within a game’s graphics pipeline.

Neural shading represents a revolution in graphics programming, combining AI with traditional rendering to dramatically boost frame rates, enhance image quality and reduce system resource usage.

“Microsoft is adding cooperative vector support to DirectX and HLSL, starting with a preview this April,” said Shawn Hargreaves, Direct3D development manager at Microsoft. “This will advance the future of graphics programming by enabling neural rendering across the gaming industry. Unlocking Tensor Cores on NVIDIA RTX will allow developers to fully leverage RTX Neural Shaders for richer, more immersive experiences on Windows.””


View: https://youtu.be/j31ISEd8xRM?si=nE2P2jA9aFuu3E4n

Source: http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/n...with-groundbreaking-neural-shading-technology
 
"Now available, NVIDIA's "Zorah" technology demo has been updated with new incredibly detailed scenes filled with millions of triangles, complex hair systems and cinematic lighting in real time - all by tapping into the latest technologies powering neural rendering, including:
  • ReSTIR Path Tracing
  • ReSTIR Direct Illumination
  • RTX Mega Geometry
  • RTX Hair"

View: https://youtu.be/ZtTtUyqGs-o
 
I wonder what happens when objects need to move o_O.
 
It'd be nice if we got full figures for rays cast, bounced, triangles, and whatever else. RT performance needs an order of magnitude jump before it stops sucking it seems.
 
Yeah, if they would stop trying to shove unwanted AI into the render pipeline, that would be great...

We've already seen the artifacting, input lag and other garbage it creates.

Do not want.
 
Yeah, if they would stop trying to shove unwanted AI into the render pipeline, that would be great...

We've already seen the artifacting, input lag and other garbage it creates.

Do not want.
It seems you're fine with the prices of video cards in the current market.
 
unwanted AI into the render pipeline
Expert clients that make their own pipeline like Pixar use them now (since ~Toy Story 4), I am not sure if much cheaper and easier to buy rendering hardware is really unwanted if we hear people talk

Some of those things (that you can try right now) as good stability with DLSS denoising them (as seen in the demo in the video), but looking at it with DLSS off that a very valid concern.
 
This sort of tech has been used elsewhere for a while and it already has libraries for it in Vulkan. Animation studios have been taking advantage of it for a few years now.

I’m quite pleased that Microsoft is doing both DX12 and HLSL libraries for it though, HLSL forms the backbone of FSR so that should ensure AMD compatibility as well.

I don’t know how Microsoft will implement it, but in Vulkan the capabilities it provides are quite popular. Granted, the Nvidia library for Vulkan does look a lot cleaner in terms of API than the open one as it combines quite a few of them.

https://github.com/NVIDIA-RTX/RTXNS
 
