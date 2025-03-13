NVIDIA and Microsoft Open Next Era of Gaming With Groundbreaking Neural Shading Technology

erek
“NVIDIA has partnered with Microsoft to bring neural shading support to the Microsoft DirectX preview in April, giving developers access to AI Tensor Cores in NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ GPUs to accelerate neural networks from within a game’s graphics pipeline.
Neural shading represents a revolution in graphics programming, combining AI with traditional rendering to dramatically boost frame rates, enhance image quality and reduce system resource usage.
“Microsoft is adding cooperative vector support to DirectX and HLSL, starting with a preview this April,” said Shawn Hargreaves, Direct3D development manager at Microsoft. “This will advance the future of graphics programming by enabling neural rendering across the gaming industry. Unlocking Tensor Cores on NVIDIA RTX will allow developers to fully leverage RTX Neural Shaders for richer, more immersive experiences on Windows.””
View: https://youtu.be/j31ISEd8xRM?si=nE2P2jA9aFuu3E4n
Source: http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/n...with-groundbreaking-neural-shading-technology
