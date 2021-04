GotNoRice said: I'd be more interested in seeing if they extend this to desktops also. If they are going to focus on laptops only, and ARM is the future of gaming... well I'm not looking forward to regressing to the point where a 17" monitor is considered large and you "upgrade" by tossing your entire computer (and monitor) in the trash every few years, buying a new one instead. That's laptop gaming. Click to expand...

Normally I would agree, but the laptop market is bigger, and the low power envelope of mobile plays to all of ARM's strengths and can take advantage of all of x86's weaknesses. It will result in a product that seems much better in comparison, and that would be far harder to do in a Desktop space where the higher power envelopes give x86 a larger advantage. There is also another side of this, by doing this NVidia is essentially developing a console, and by working with one of the major existing ARM providers they are displaying that they aren't rocking the boat and they don't intend to make big changes to the existing ARM models which can help with their arguments on why owning ARM isn't anti-competitive. Starting with a mobile spec also greatly simplifies the design process, there are expectations from a Desktop about future upgradability and part compatibility, and reliance on existing standards, none of those really exist in the mobile space. They decide that an 8v setup is most efficient. they can do that, wherein a desktop they would have to stick to the existing ATX standards, PCIE specifications, and blah blah blah blah, in Mobile they can design it from the ground up as proprietary as they need to to achieve maximum results.