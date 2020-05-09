NVIDIA Ampere to offer 10-20% IPC increase over Turing, 4x RT performance with minimal FPS impact, up to 2 GHz OC clocks, and an overhauled software

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,890
Rumor has it that ..
".. If the above information is indeed true, what this essentially means is that Turing will not age well in comparison to the upcoming Ampere cards. Those who have spent quite a lot for the high-end RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2080 Ti may find that a US$300-350 Ampere card might very well offer a similar performance incentive. Tom's sources say that "Turing doing RT will be like Kepler doing DX12".
Oh, and not to forget, apparently there will be no GTX cards in the entire Ampere lineup with even the lowest spec cards speculated to feature at least a few RT cores. A speculated potential overhaul of the software stack that will now integrate both the GeForce Experience and GeForce Control Panel is also on the anvil.
Tom's sources say NVIDIA is likely to announce Ampere HPC products during the GTC 2020 pre-recorded keynote with the consumer GeForce lineup expected to be announced sometime in September. Needless to say, we are super stoked."
https://www.notebookcheck.net/NVIDI...e-stack-to-take-on-AMD-RDNA-2-0.464033.0.html
".. If the above information is indeed true, what this essentially means is that Turing will not age well in comparison to the upcoming Ampere cards. Those who have spent quite a lot for the high-end RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2080 Ti may find that a US$300-350 Ampere card might very well offer a similar performance incentive. Tom's sources say that "Turing doing RT will be like Kepler doing DX12".
Oh, and not to forget, apparently there will be no GTX cards in the entire Ampere lineup with even the lowest spec cards speculated to feature at least a few RT cores. A speculated potential overhaul of the software stack that will now integrate both the GeForce Experience and GeForce Control Panel is also on the anvil.
Tom's sources say NVIDIA is likely to announce Ampere HPC products during the GTC 2020 pre-recorded keynote with the consumer GeForce lineup expected to be announced sometime in September. Needless to say, we are super stoked."
https://www.notebookcheck.net/NVIDI...e-stack-to-take-on-AMD-RDNA-2-0.464033.0.html