Nvidia Ampere Rumors Point to 305W+ TDP 230 Amps , Up to 24GB of VRAM

That's a lot of watts! You gotta admit!
"An increased TDP isn’t necessarily surprising. Nvidia may have chosen to maximize performance at the top end, gambling that high-end gamers who would consider these cards in the first place have systems powerful enough to handle them. If you have an 850W – 1.2kW PSU and adequate cooling, a 250W CPU and 350W GPU won’t be anything you can’t handle in the first place.
No word on pricing, but the one thing you can bet these cards won’t be is cheap. Nvidia may position them competitively relative to where Turing or Pascal debuted if it feels AMD is a threat or if it’s worried about the impact of coronavirus on GPU sales, but I’d expect the company to hold the line on pricing to the greatest degree possible."
https://www.extremetech.com/extreme/311567-nvidia-ampere-rumors-point-to-300w-tdp-up-to-24gb-of-vram
