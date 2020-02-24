erek
[H]ardness Supreme
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,401
With many sources cited, Ampere could be twice the performance of Turing!
"Overall, the above should deliver up to twice the performance that the current RTX 20 series offers. @CorgiKitty mentions that a GA102 is in development, too. However, they offer no details on this GPU apart from that NVIDIA is evaluating the performance of Navi 21 before making adjustments to GA102.
Again, the above could come to nothing. Would any of the above tempt you into purchasing an RTX 3000 series GPU, though?"
"Overall, the above should deliver up to twice the performance that the current RTX 20 series offers. @CorgiKitty mentions that a GA102 is in development, too. However, they offer no details on this GPU apart from that NVIDIA is evaluating the performance of Navi 21 before making adjustments to GA102.
Again, the above could come to nothing. Would any of the above tempt you into purchasing an RTX 3000 series GPU, though?"
NVIDIA Ampere GPUs to feature 2x performance than the RTX 20 series, PCIe 4.0, up to 826 mm² dies and 20 GB of VRAM
Rumour has it that NVIDIA will unveil Ampere GPUs, the RTX 3000 series, next month at GTC 2020. While we already know that the architecture will be manufactured on a 7 nm process, new leaks claim that the RTX 3000 series will sport up to 826 mm² dies, 20 GB of VRAM and support for PCIe 4.0. All...
www.notebookcheck.net