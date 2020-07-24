NVIDIA Ampere A100 HPC Tensor Core GPU Becomes The Fastest GPU Ever Recorded in Octa Bench, Delivers 43% Better Performance Than Turing With RTX Off

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,694
"The NVIDIA A100 is by far the largest 7nm chip produced to date, featuring a gargantuan 54 Billion transistors packed within a single die. The A100 comes with a vastly cut-down configuration due to early yields but like the Tesla V100, we could see a higher bin version with more cores once yields do improve and that would further increase the performance in this specific benchmark.

The full implementation of the NVIDIA Ampere GA100 GPU includes the following units:

  • 8 GPCs, 8 TPCs/GPC, 2 SMs/TPC, 16 SMs/GPC, 128 SMs per full GPU
  • 64 FP32 CUDA Cores/SM, 8192 FP32 CUDA Cores per full GPU
  • 4 third-generation Tensor Cores/SM, 512 third-generation Tensor Cores per full GPU
  • 6 HBM2 stacks, 12 512-bit memory controllers
The A100 Tensor Core GPU implementation of the NVIDIA Ampere GA100 GPU includes the following units:

  • 7 GPCs, 7 or 8 TPCs/GPC, 2 SMs/TPC, up to 16 SMs/GPC, 108 SMs
  • 64 FP32 CUDA Cores/SM, 6912 FP32 CUDA Cores per GPU
  • 4 third-generation Tensor Cores/SM, 432 third-generation Tensor Cores per GPU
  • 5 HBM2 stacks, 10 512-bit memory controllers
One can only imagine what the performance metrics would be once the Ampere cards with RTX enabled are brought to market. If this specific benchmark is anything to go by, then we can see Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series cards easily coming in close to their HPC counterparts"

https://wccftech.com/nvidias-ampere...test-gpu-ever-recorded-43-faster-than-turing/
 
