NVIDIA Ampere A100 Delivers 43% Better Performance Than Turing With RTX Off

Yeah, but GA100 is - by Nvidias past naming conventions - the full size die.



100 = largest full size, goes into Tesla and other professional cards.



102 - slightly smaller or less featured, 104 even more so, etc. The larger the numbers the less featured the die.



The 100 dies don't make it to consumer parts. The only Titan that ever got one was the Titan V which got a GV100, and it was no longer targeted at consumers at that point, and priced much higher.



In the currebnt gen the Titan RTX and 2080 Ti are both TU102's. The 2070 and 2080 are TU104's, and so on.



In the gen before it, the Pascal Titan Xp, Titan X and 1080ti were all GP102's, 1070 through 1080 were GP104's, 1060 was a GP106.



So all I am saying is that these are the professional Tesla type of cards, that may not even have video output, and are intended for compute.



Who knows how they will compare with what consumers wind up seeing. Different animals.