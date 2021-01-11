Nvidia Ampere 3 Series Cards - Feel in the hand comparisons.

ASUS TUF O/C 3080 > EVGA X3 3089 in the look and feel dept.



The Asus feels heavy, beefy, high end. I'm really impressed with it. No plastic feel at all.

The EVGA X3 feels much smaller and more plastic by comparison. No backplate sorta leaves a bad taste in your mouth - just for cosmetics.



Asus packed the card with a nice thick black cardboard box with gold Asus logo, and big thick laser cut foam inside. The EVGA thin cardbox box protected a molded plastic shell. Both protect the card sufficiently, but the Asus packaging and presentation felt better too.

The Asus card is significantly larger than the X3. I had a EVGA 1080TI FTW in my case before. The EVGA X3 is significantly smaller than the 1080TI FTW, and the ASUS TUF OC is bigger - longer and taller.



The ASUS TUF OC has a bios switch on it to toggle between performance and silent. The EVGA X3 does not. Both have pretty lame RGB - just a single lighted area.



I have a completely open air case. It's the Thermaltake P3. The ASUS TUF O/C is effectively silent. In game, after 1.5 hours in CyberPunk with all settings maxed I cannot hear the Asus. Not at all unless I put my head right up to the card - inches away. All three fans just spin slow and cause no turbulence. My EVGA X3 has a low, non-obtrusive fan noise. I can hear it from my desk chair, but it is not a nuisance.



No coil whine on either card.



The EVGA X3 overclocks nicely. For crypto mining I can overclock the memory to +1467Mhz to get 102.6MHs. I haven't tried the Asus Tuf yet, but I'll update this post when I do.