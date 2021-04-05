Nvidia allowing GPU passthrough in VM's.

AltTabbins
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=NVIDIA-GeForce-Virt-On-Linux
https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/ans...assthrough-for-windows-virtual-machine-(beta)
This is a huge win for Linux. No more dual booting on my gaming computer. One more step closer to the dream of 100% native gaming compatibility on Linux.
