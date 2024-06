Nvidia acknowledges Huawei as top competitor in SEC filing

Nvidia cuts China prices in Huawei chip fight​

major stumbling block to the success of Nvidia's H20 chip in China has been a directive by Beijing for companies to buy Chinese chips, although two of the three sources said those orders had eased in recent months.The H20 became widely available in China last month, with deliveries to clients in little over a month, the sources said.Some of China's technology giants have already made orders, with Alibaba ordering over 30,000 H20 chips, according to two of the sources. Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Server distributors in China are selling the H20 at prices around 100,000 yuan per card, and the eight-card server for around 1.1 million yuan to 1.3 million yuan per server, the sources said.In comparison, distributors are selling the Huawei 910B at above 120,000 yuan per card, while its eight-card server equivalent starts at 1.3-1.5 million yuan per server. The sources added that prices for both the H20 and Huawei's 910B can fluctuate depending on the size of orders placed.Dylan Patel, founder of research group SemiAnalysis, said close to a million H20 chips will be shipped to China in the second half of 2024 and Nvidia must compete with Huawei on pricing."The H20 cost more than an H100 to manufacture due to its higher memory capacity," Patel said, adding that it is being sold, however, at half the price of the H100, referring to the powerful Nvidia chip banned from export to China in 2022."This is a dramatic decrease in margin."