NVIDIA Accelerates Neural Graphics PC Gaming Revolution at GDC With New DLSS 3

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,782
DLSS3 named as an “Accelerator”

“"NVIDIA DLSS 3 introduces truly impressive frame generation technology and the Unreal Engine 5.2 plug-in will offer developers a great choice for increased quality and performance of their games," said Nick Penwarden, vice president of engineering at Epic Games.
Source: NVIDIA

1678974083903.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306012/...c-with-new-dlss-3-pc-games-and-tools#comments
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top