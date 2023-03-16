NVIDIA Accelerates Neural Graphics PC Gaming Revolution at GDC With New DLSS 3

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,782
DLSS3 named as an “Accelerator”
“"NVIDIA DLSS 3 introduces truly impressive frame generation technology and the Unreal Engine 5.2 plug-in will offer developers a great choice for increased quality and performance of their games," said Nick Penwarden, vice president of engineering at Epic Games.
Source: NVIDIA”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306012/...c-with-new-dlss-3-pc-games-and-tools#comments
“"NVIDIA DLSS 3 introduces truly impressive frame generation technology and the Unreal Engine 5.2 plug-in will offer developers a great choice for increased quality and performance of their games," said Nick Penwarden, vice president of engineering at Epic Games.
Source: NVIDIA”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306012/...c-with-new-dlss-3-pc-games-and-tools#comments