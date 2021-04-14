Nvidia A4000 Distributors/Resellers

I’m building out a workstation and with the A4000 series coming out this month I don’t want to pay 1,000+ for an Quadro RTX4000 when it’s infinitely superior.



Where do you guys normally buy workstation class video cards? If you look on Newegg all of the Quadro RTX 4000s are from third party sellers selling for 1,200 and no OEM has them in stock (Dell, Lenovo, etc.).



PNY and Leadtek just point you to several retailers with their brand name in the search bar.



I guess I could wait for OEMs and buy one of those but I really want a Ryzen + A4000 setup, most vendors only go with Intel platforms. The Lenovo P620 has Threadripper Pro but that’s Zen2 and I don’t need that many cores or memory bandwidth.



I just want to ensure I secure an A4000, I’d hate to spend the money on a RTX4000 at this stage.



If you’re wondering this will be future proofing any sort of work in ArcPRO (GIS) because I’m pretty sure my wife’s work wants to move into spatial analysis and other tools where the GPU will be worthwhile.