GoodBoy said: When I posted, the 4090 FE's were available direct from Nvidia, $1599. Those are sold out atm. Click to expand...

Nvidia has no reason to reduce prices when idiots with money to spare will just pay whatever they charge - sorry, if you already bought these cards - oh, wait - not sorry.No, I will not apologize for overspending on nvidia gpus - and some ppl here think I'm an nvidia shill....lol.I understand buying one for work - if your main job involves using nvidia features like CUDA or doing ML or something - but, most ppl here and elsewhere who buy these cards mostly game - I think it's safe to presume that. In my country, there are quite a few ppl selling used 4080s and 4090s - I would buy a used card - sure, anytime - I'd try to find a seller who seems okay (not a scammer or selling a faulty card) - and I'd get an nvidia card for a bit less and give it to some stranger and not Nvidia. I think that's worth trying....Nvidia and AMD need to lower their prices - they're still way too high - and if ppl think the next gen will be competitively priced (i.e. things will be different), they're fooling themselves. :-/