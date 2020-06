Nvidia 451.48 drivers (DX12 Ultimate support)

Geezus said: Does this benefit just the RTX cards or does my 1080 ti and 1070MQ see a benefit as well? Click to expand...

Keljian said: The option is there for my 1080ti.. I've yet to test it though Click to expand...

Geezus said:





Wish this guy showed .1% lows

This is on 9900k/2080 tiTrying to find a comparison with a DX12 game with HAGS and GSync onWish this guy showed .1% lows Click to expand...

III_Slyflyer_III said: Looks like some games are worse at 1080p and some better at 1440p, which would leave me to believe at 4K, there may also be some benefit. However; those results look to also be within the margin of error you could have simply be rebooting your PC. Certainly curious on RT as it looks like on the one RT game (BFV) they had in that comparison, it was off. Click to expand...

The RTX cards are the only ones that support the new DX12 feature level.It's there for everybody, but the video card driver has to support it for your hardware. There are already tests showing the setting does nothing on Pascal cards.The second video is useless, but the first one is okay. It does looks smoother even in a Youtube video. You can see both the CPU and GPU are being utilized more efficiently from the OSD information.Second video is useless because it doesn't say whether or not HAGS (thanks for that acronym Geezus ) is on. I have a feeling it is a straight up comparison that people usually do when a new driver comes out, which I find pointless on any normal day.