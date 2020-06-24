Nvidia 451.48 drivers (DX12 Ultimate support)

Geezus said:





Wish this guy showed .1% lows

This is on 9900k/2080 tiTrying to find a comparison with a DX12 game with HAGS and GSync onWish this guy showed .1% lows Click to expand...

Looks like some games are worse at 1080p and some better at 1440p, which would leave me to believe at 4K, there may also be some benefit. However; those results look to also be within the margin of error you could have simply be rebooting your PC. Certainly curious on RT as it looks like on the one RT game (BFV) they had in that comparison, it was off.