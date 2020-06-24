Nvidia 451.48 drivers (DX12 Ultimate support)

polonyc2

the new Game Ready Driver provides full support for the new DirectX 12 Ultimate graphics API...this includes support for DirectX Raytracing (DXR) version 1.1 as well as support for mesh shaders, sampler feedback, and variable-rate shading (VRS)

the latest 451.48 driver also adds support for the Windows 10 May 2020 Update and a new feature called hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling...“This new feature can potentially improve performance and reduce latency by allowing the video card to directly manage its own memory,” says Nvidia...if you install this latest update, you’ll get a new option in Windows 10’s graphics settings, allowing you to enable the hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling...a reboot is required to enable it fully...

https://www.nvidia.com/download/driverResults.aspx/161300/en-us
 
mgty23

Can you explain how it is works? I have 2080 Ti Waterforce Xtreme. That sheduling when will be required?
 
criccio

IdiotInCharge

IdiotInCharge

The Cobra said:
The VRR seemed to not like my games...now playing better, even got a small bump in FPS in warships.
Seems it's likely not tuned well between OS and GPU driver then; it should 'let go' when a game starts etc.

Hopefully when they get it figured we can have VRR on all the time everywhere.
 
defaultluser

I'll have to install this tonight. Like to see how much of a speedup I see under Borderlands 3 (the most demanding game I'm currently playing)
 
polonyc2

what does 'Hardware accelerated GPU Scheduling' actually do?...I know it mentions reducing latency, but how does it do it?
 
Domingo

Domingo

Since I'm on a TV that isn't brand-new, I only have the scheduling option. I turned it on...guess I'll see what it does or doesn't do.
 
Araxie

Araxie

polonyc2 said:
what does 'Hardware accelerated GPU Scheduling' actually do?...I know it mentions reducing latency, but how does it do it?

the GPU manage direectly the VRAM schedule and the task schedule, is not controlled by the OS so everything it's just faster and smoother.
pendragon1 said:
just rtx and...


i thought nvidia never has driver problems ;)
issue isn't from driver is for the forced VRR from windows..
 
Ricky T

Furious_Styles said:
Whenever you involve MS/windows you open up that can o' worms. As an example MS broke their own game (Gears 1 remaster) with one of the big W10 updates and still hasn't patched it. Good thing it was free on gamepass!
Yep they broke that game nearly two years ago and neither the devs or Microsoft give a s*** about it no matter how many times it gets reported. And speaking of Microsoft breaking games it appears that the windows 2004 update has broken Crysis 3 for me. I can barely get over 60fps and I have frame drops into the forties and thirties at times and GPU usage just drops down abysmally much like it does in Gears of War ultimate from that Windows 1808 update. It is absolutely appalling that Microsoft is that incompetent with its updates.
 
Geezus

This is more on the windows side, but I enabled the Hardware acceleration and now Im getting screen tearing scrolling through web pages that I didnt have before..
 
bizzmeister

bizzmeister

So basically from what I’m learning here, both of these items will be turned off immediately on both my builds.

downloading and installing 2004 and latest nvidia drivers now.

don’t want to deal with unnecessary bullshit
 
Geezus

bizzmeister said:
So basically from what I’m learning here, both of these items will be turned off immediately on both my builds.

downloading and installing 2004 and latest nvidia drivers now.

don’t want to deal with unnecessary bullshit
I don't think the jury is in, yet.
 
bizzmeister

bizzmeister

bizzmeister said:
So basically from what I’m learning here, both of these items will be turned off immediately on both my builds.
downloading and installing 2004 and latest nvidia drivers now.

don’t want to deal with unnecessary bullshit
Geezus said:
I don't think the jury is in, yet.
Ok guys, just updated to latest nvidia drivers and win2004 and i can confirm these options are turned off by default (y)
 
criccio

bizzmeister said:
Ok guys, just updated to latest nvidia drivers and win2004 and i can confirm these options are turned off by default (y)
Ok guys, just updated to the latest nvidia drivers and win2004 and i can confirm vrr was turned on by default, scheduling was off. I swapped them, rebooted, all is well in all games and at the desktop. 2080 Super and a G-Sync panel.
 
bizzmeister

bizzmeister

criccio said:
Ok guys, just updated to the latest nvidia drivers and win2004 and i can confirm vrr was turned on by default, scheduling was off. I swapped them, rebooted, all is well in all games and at the desktop. 2080 Super and a G-Sync panel.
Damn, rekt'd.

both my comps, both were disabled by default.
 
Ricky T

Detroit Become Human crashes or completely freezes up with this driver. I swear it's a never-ending shitshow between drivers and major Windows updates with random games. If I had a way of selling all my PC digital games then I would just switch over to next gen consoles.
 
III_Slyflyer_III

III_Slyflyer_III

So, 2004 Patch does not show up yet in my windows update, before I go through the hassle of updating Win10 manually; can anyone report if there is actually any benefit to these driver features with evidence (FPS comparisons)? For example; using Ray Tracing, has performance improved any? Gaming at 4K, does it help in specific games?
 
G

Geezus

III_Slyflyer_III said:
So, 2004 Patch does not show up yet in my windows update, before I go through the hassle of updating Win10 manually; can anyone report if there is actually any benefit to these driver features with evidence (FPS comparisons)? For example; using Ray Tracing, has performance improved any? Gaming at 4K, does it help in specific games?
This is on 9900k/2080 ti
Trying to find a comparison with a DX12 game with HAGS and GSync on

Wish this guy showed .1% lows
 
III_Slyflyer_III

III_Slyflyer_III

Geezus said:
This is on 9900k/2080 ti
Trying to find a comparison with a DX12 game with HAGS and GSync on

Wish this guy showed .1% lows
Looks like some games are worse at 1080p and some better at 1440p, which would leave me to believe at 4K, there may also be some benefit. However; those results look to also be within the margin of error you could have simply be rebooting your PC. Certainly curious on RT as it looks like on the one RT game (BFV) they had in that comparison, it was off.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Geezus said:
Does this benefit just the RTX cards or does my 1080 ti and 1070MQ see a benefit as well?
The RTX cards are the only ones that support the new DX12 feature level.
Keljian said:
The option is there for my 1080ti.. I've yet to test it though
It's there for everybody, but the video card driver has to support it for your hardware. There are already tests showing the setting does nothing on Pascal cards.
Geezus said:
This is on 9900k/2080 ti
Trying to find a comparison with a DX12 game with HAGS and GSync on

Wish this guy showed .1% lows
The second video is useless, but the first one is okay. It does looks smoother even in a Youtube video. You can see both the CPU and GPU are being utilized more efficiently from the OSD information.
III_Slyflyer_III said:
Looks like some games are worse at 1080p and some better at 1440p, which would leave me to believe at 4K, there may also be some benefit. However; those results look to also be within the margin of error you could have simply be rebooting your PC. Certainly curious on RT as it looks like on the one RT game (BFV) they had in that comparison, it was off.
Second video is useless because it doesn't say whether or not HAGS (thanks for that acronym Geezus :LOL:) is on. I have a feeling it is a straight up comparison that people usually do when a new driver comes out, which I find pointless on any normal day.
 
