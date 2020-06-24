Nvidia 451.48 drivers (DX 12 Ultimate support)

the new Game Ready Driver provides full support for the new DirectX 12 Ultimate graphics API...this includes support for DirectX Raytracing (DXR) version 1.1 as well as support for mesh shaders, sampler feedback, and variable-rate shading (VRS)the latest 451.48 driver also adds support for the Windows 10 May 2020 Update and a new feature called hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling...“This new feature can potentially improve performance and reduce latency by allowing the video card to directly manage its own memory,” says Nvidia...if you install this latest update, you’ll get a new option in Windows 10’s graphics settings, allowing you to enable the hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling...a reboot is required to enable it fully...