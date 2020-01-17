Nvidia 450.12 WHQL for Win10 x64

Scope it out! Driver wars continues! "450.12 Driver Date: 1/3/2020 1) nice driver,even no stutter on titan on destiny 2 anymore for me now wow 2) GTA intro is glitchy for me and Shadow of the Tomb Raider doesn't start at all. Didn't test more though as I backrolled. 3) The hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling and variable refresh rate don't show up on my settings after installing this driver. Wonder why. 4) Using this driver for couple of hours now, Shader Cache no longer work like before. what i mean by that is when having hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling enable, games no longer cache files into Shader Cache Folder & does not stutter which is why Borderlands 3 run smooth now without stuttering. 5) 450.12 whql is the best driver for 20H1 ATM with GPU scheduling enable. it feel like console like smoothness but at a higher frame rate, you got to see it in person to see what i'm talking about." DCH: https://pan.baidu.com/s/1LdUmtyDRCyFkuv2Qiq651A