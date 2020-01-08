nVidia 441.87 Drivers

They're out. Couple of interesting new bits..... Game Ready for Wolfenstein: Youngblood with Ray Tracing The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Wolfenstein: Youngblood including the introduction of ray tracing. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Bright Memory: Infinite, and the latest version of Quake II RTX. Maximum Framerate In response to overwhelming demand from the community, we have introduced a new Maximum Framerate Setting into the NVIDIA Control Panel. Use the maximum frame rate setting to set the max framerate a 3D application or game can render. This feature is particularly helpful when trying to save power, reduce system latency or paired with your NVIDIA G-SYNC display to stay within variable refresh rate range. Image Sharpening Improvements Leveraging gamer feedback over the last few months, we have been continually improving the new image sharpening feature. With this latest version, you have the ability to toggle GPU scaling independent of whether image sharpening is enabled or disabled. Variable Rate Super Sampling We introduced a new VRSS feature… Variable Rate Super Sampling (VRSS) is a new technique to improve image quality in VR games which uses NVIDIA Variable Rate Shading (VRS) to dynamically apply up to 8x super sampling to the center of the VR display when GPU headroom is available. In doing so, VRSS can improve image quality at the focal point of the eye while always maintaining the 90 FPS needed to deliver a smooth VR experience. Share Freestyle Filters Gamers can now import and export Freestyle/Ansel filters and take advantage of a new split screen filter to help showcase their improvements!