Nvidia 4090 shadowplay Recording and video reference not working properly

Pc data below. Installed is windows 11 64 bit and the new Nvidia driver. Disk space 1 TB free



I've been using shadowplay for years ( old 5900x and 3080 ) but since I got my new pc it doesn't work anymore neither ingame nor on destop ( desktop recording is on ), videos are saved in downloads, temporary in default temp folder. Haven't set anything there.



No overclocking and no other applications running in the background accessing it



.) When "Record" is switched on, it only records a 1 second video although I don't press the key twice with ALT F9. I can tell by the shadowplay strip that pops up briefly on the right side.

.) With "Video evidence" set for 1 minute, which I trigger with ALT F10, it says that something will be saved but it doesn't do it. It also happens more often that it switches itself off. I have NEVER had that before.



A folder is created in Downloads where the videos are also located, but unfortunately they are 1 second long,



What I have tried so far.

Video settings are set to HIGH. Video proof to 1 minute. Changing these parameters brought no improvement.

Tried to change the audio settings. Sound track etc.

Reinstall Nvidia driver



I am at a loss. Box otherwise runs perfectly.



My PC: 7800X3D & TR Phantom Spirit 120 SE, ASUS B650E-I Gaming WIFI, 32GB G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5-6000 CL30-38-38-96, PNY GeForce RTX 4090 XLR8, Western Digital WD_BLACK SN850X 2TB, SilverStone EX850R, 4xArctic P12 PWM ( 2xCase cover 2xAm CPU heatsink), Cooler Master R200P, Win 11 Pro