Nvidia 4090 Anyone still offer Advanced RMA - Cross Shipment?

Was a Die Hard EVGA Fan and now that they don't make the 4000 series....



Who else provides a stellar warranty where if something goes wrong you can cross ship?

Saved me with my 3090 so figure I just won't buy anything until I find a supplier just as excellent. I read Asus, Nvidia make you send yours back, 2 week+ turn around.



That's a long time to be without a computer.

Thanks! Google Searching didn't seem to help much