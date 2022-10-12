Nvidia 4090 Anyone still offer Advanced RMA - Cross Shipment?

Was a Die Hard EVGA Fan and now that they don't make the 4000 series....

Who else provides a stellar warranty where if something goes wrong you can cross ship?
Saved me with my 3090 so figure I just won't buy anything until I find a supplier just as excellent. I read Asus, Nvidia make you send yours back, 2 week+ turn around.

That's a long time to be without a computer.
Thanks! Google Searching didn't seem to help much
 
arestavo said:
The only company that I was aware of that did advanced RMAs/cross shipping for GPUs was EVGA.
I believe BFG would cross ship back in the day. Just had to give them a CC to do so. Had to have a couple of 280's replaced. Believe that was bumpgate era.
 
