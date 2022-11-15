Nvidia 4080 Reviews are out!

Agreed. I'm wondering if we'll see msrp for these or if it will be a ~$200 mark-up.It's a good card, but the price needs to be adjusted downwards. After the glut of 3xxx is sold off that might happen.
Sounds like they like DLSS 3 frame generation too. Not a bad card at all... I bet we see a price drop in a few months though once 3xxx series stock dwindles.https://www.techpowerup.com/review/nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-founders-edition/
50% faster than the 3080 10GB at both rasterization and ray tracing (4K).