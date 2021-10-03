Nvidia 3080 GE Force RTX founders edition Has a very low cash rate (30) MH

I have purchased 2 of these graphics cards off of Ebay. One was brand new, and the other one was open box sold by a gamer.



I have both of them running on a Phoenix Miner, mining Ethereum. The brand new one is giving me 96MH and the one that I bought off the gamer is performing at 30-35MH. It seems to have been well taken care of and he had told me he had it running off a liquid cooling gaming PC. At the moment from what I have researched is that I might need to put new Thermal padding in the Graphics card that I have with the low hash rate. Let me add it is not a TI



-I do have a 1300W EVGA power supply.



-The processor is Intel I5, and I am only using this for mining Ethereum and nothing else. I have changed in the BIOS for the PCI slots to Gen 2.

-I also have the latest version of the Drivers from Nvidia downloaded.



Has anyone had this similar issue?



I know I should of purchased a brand new one to avoid this but it seemed like this guy takes care of his stuff, and was extremely knowledgeable and communicates with me. However he is not a Miner.



I am newish to mining and this was my first rig that I have built.



Any help would be greatly appreciated.



Best,

Michael