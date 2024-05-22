Hi. PC:
14900K stock with NZXT kraken elite 360, 2x16GB DDR5 6800,rtx 4090,Seasonic Px 1600,SSD 2TB,Aorus Z790 Elite X.
I have an question about crashes with faulting module: nvgpucomp64.dll.
When my cpu was not stable ,game Remnant 2 was crashing with faulting module: nvgpucomp64.dll.
But i tweak in bios settings and game is stable.
But now i have found in event viewer some crashes related to : "SearchHost" or "XboxGamebar etc" and faulting module is too nvgpucomp64.dll.
So is my cpu still not stable or just ignore that errors with SearchHost and XboxGamebar. Thx. And why nvgpucomp64.dll the same.
14900K stock with NZXT kraken elite 360, 2x16GB DDR5 6800,rtx 4090,Seasonic Px 1600,SSD 2TB,Aorus Z790 Elite X.
I have an question about crashes with faulting module: nvgpucomp64.dll.
When my cpu was not stable ,game Remnant 2 was crashing with faulting module: nvgpucomp64.dll.
But i tweak in bios settings and game is stable.
But now i have found in event viewer some crashes related to : "SearchHost" or "XboxGamebar etc" and faulting module is too nvgpucomp64.dll.
So is my cpu still not stable or just ignore that errors with SearchHost and XboxGamebar. Thx. And why nvgpucomp64.dll the same.