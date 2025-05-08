  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
NVCleanstall - Why was I not told ??

https://www.techpowerup.com/nvcleanstall/

Stumbled across this program last night and man.... This tool is awesome!

Not that I was having issues or anything - but moving forward, I'm using this tool every. time.

- I already went ahead and "built" clean installers for 566.36 and 560.94 (IMO the two best drivers available as of now, for 10XX-40XX cards anyways)

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
 
