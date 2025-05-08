NVCleanstall - Why was I not told ??

horrorshow
Lakewood Original
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2007
- Messages
- 9,767
https://www.techpowerup.com/nvcleanstall/
Stumbled across this program last night and man.... This tool is awesome!
Not that I was having issues or anything - but moving forward, I'm using this tool every. time.
- I already went ahead and "built" clean installers for 566.36 and 560.94 (IMO the two best drivers available as of now, for 10XX-40XX cards anyways)
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
Stumbled across this program last night and man.... This tool is awesome!
Not that I was having issues or anything - but moving forward, I'm using this tool every. time.
- I already went ahead and "built" clean installers for 566.36 and 560.94 (IMO the two best drivers available as of now, for 10XX-40XX cards anyways)
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!