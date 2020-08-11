NUVIA says they have an ARM processor for servers in the works that's way better than everyone else

Basically: some former Apple and Google processor engineers decided to found their own company to do ARM processors for the server space.Anandtech decided to post their latest ad as a news article.The company claims that their processors will be "+50% to +100% peak performance of the other cores, either for the same power as other Arm cores or for a third of the power of x86 cores." Then they shared a single benchmark based on a simulation of actual performance, leaving out the top part of it for some reason.I like seeing ARM showing up in more spaces, but this felt so much like an ad designed to drum up investment capital for the "next big thing". I know simulations are a thing but why do a simulation of your OMGWTFast processor, telling everyone how fast it will be, and then leave out the part of the simulated benchmark that's supposed to beTL;DR: more ARM. Discuss.