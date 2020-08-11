NUVIA says they have an ARM processor for servers in the works that's way better than everyone else

deruberhanyok
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 22, 2004
- Messages
- 1,583
Basically: some former Apple and Google processor engineers decided to found their own company to do ARM processors for the server space.
Anandtech decided to post their latest ad as a news article.
The company claims that their processors will be "+50% to +100% peak performance of the other cores, either for the same power as other Arm cores or for a third of the power of x86 cores." Then they shared a single benchmark based on a simulation of actual performance, leaving out the top part of it for some reason.
https://www.anandtech.com/show/1596...0-st-performance-over-zen-2-for-only-33-power
I like seeing ARM showing up in more spaces, but this felt so much like an ad designed to drum up investment capital for the "next big thing". I know simulations are a thing but why do a simulation of your OMGWTFast processor, telling everyone how fast it will be, and then leave out the part of the simulated benchmark that's supposed to be so awesome?
TL;DR: more ARM. Discuss.
