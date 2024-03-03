  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
NUC NUC6i7KYK suddenly doesnt show display after bios area - hdmi to dvi converter(s)

I have had this nuc working fine for years now all of a sudden i cant get windows to display anything on my lcd that only has dvi. I use a dvi converter and an hdmi cable. I've ruled out converters, ruled out cables, even ruled out screens. I took the nuc plugged into an hdmi only lcd and in windows i can see things just fine, stays on, not input not found. This model uses pro graphics 580.

I also tried a fresh install of win 11, same issue when using the converter.

My next resort is to just replace with a cheap 1080p with hdmi and be done with it, but im baffled, how does a nuc just suddenly not work with a converter when it was fine before.

Only change was once again i had to change the fan inside, but used the exact same model in replacement and double checked connections.
Any thoughts?

EDIT: i did notice after the swap of fan the time on the clock changed, perhaps the bios battery was dead, i did check in the bios for the setting to use hdmi, so not sure that there ever was any other setting that might need reset
 
