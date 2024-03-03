NUC NUC6i7KYK suddenly doesnt show display after bios area - hdmi to dvi converter(s)

I have had this nuc working fine for years now all of a sudden i cant get windows to display anything on my lcd that only has dvi. I use a dvi converter and an hdmi cable. I've ruled out converters, ruled out cables, even ruled out screens. I took the nuc plugged into an hdmi only lcd and in windows i can see things just fine, stays on, not input not found. This model uses pro graphics 580.



I also tried a fresh install of win 11, same issue when using the converter.



My next resort is to just replace with a cheap 1080p with hdmi and be done with it, but im baffled, how does a nuc just suddenly not work with a converter when it was fine before.



Only change was once again i had to change the fan inside, but used the exact same model in replacement and double checked connections.

Any thoughts?



EDIT: i did notice after the swap of fan the time on the clock changed, perhaps the bios battery was dead, i did check in the bios for the setting to use hdmi, so not sure that there ever was any other setting that might need reset