NTT Research Collaboration Breaks the "One Device, One Function" Paradigm with World's First Programmable Nonlinear Photonics Chip

"Cross-Industry Impact of Advanced Photonic Technologies
According to IDTechEx, the photonic-integrated circuit technology market is projected to experience significant growth over the next decade to over $50 billion in revenue by 2035 (across markets including datacoms, 5G telecoms, quantum, sensors and LiDAR).
The technologies developed in this work could address several major obstacles faced by the photonics industry as compared to conventional approaches, such as:
- Cost Reduction: Instead of manufacturing multiple specialized devices, companies can produce a single programmable chip that performs many functions, potentially reducing R&D and production costs by orders of magnitude.
- Improved Yields: The ability to program functionality after fabrication means devices can be corrected for manufacturing imperfections, dramatically improving production yields. This is essential for building a large-scale optical circuit, where the requirement for yields is exponentially stringent.
- Space and Power Efficiency: Single devices performing multiple functions reduce the footprint and complexity of optical systems.
Other practical use cases include advanced manufacturing and imaging, in which programmable, structured light sources could enable greater precision and adaptability. Additionally, scientific instrumentation could benefit as real-time reconfigurable optical systems may improve laboratory equipment and measurement devices.
Looking Ahead
There are several possible directions that this work could evolve into. First, the techniques developed in this work could be used to "augment" programmable nonlinearities across a wide range of existing photonic devices, engineering emergent functions by leveraging their interplay with the original functions. Second, this work leveraged a relatively unexplored physical effect—electric-field-induced nonlinearities—to realize programmable nonlinearity, but its full potential remains unknown; further materials exploration on this front could significantly expand the scope of this technology. Finally, the demonstrations in the present work were limited to classical nonlinear-optical functions. A demonstration of programmable quantum functions would have significant impact on the field.
The NTT Research PHI Lab is dedicated to the study of computation within the fundamental principles of quantum physics and brain science while simultaneously developing both hardware and software. This work showed that nonlinear photonics could become much more scalable, flexible and programmable than what we used to think."
