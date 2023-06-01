NTFS HD in a Linux system?

Deadjasper
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Oct 28, 2001
- Messages
- 2,386
Just installed a caddyless HDD rack in my main system, Linux Mint latest version all updates installed. It's connected to the on board SAS controller on the X9SRH-7F motherboard. I put a 2TB SAS HD in it that was previously in a Windows system and it showed up in Nemo just like it's supposed to. Problem is I could do nothing with it. right click paste was grayed out and drag and drop copying did nothing. I then reformatted to Ext4 and all was well.
I thought you could perform file operations on a NTFS drive in Linux. Am I mistaken or could it have something to do with the drive and controller being SAS?
TIA
I thought you could perform file operations on a NTFS drive in Linux. Am I mistaken or could it have something to do with the drive and controller being SAS?
TIA