NTFS HD in a Linux system?

Deadjasper

Oct 28, 2001
2,386
Just installed a caddyless HDD rack in my main system, Linux Mint latest version all updates installed. It's connected to the on board SAS controller on the X9SRH-7F motherboard. I put a 2TB SAS HD in it that was previously in a Windows system and it showed up in Nemo just like it's supposed to. Problem is I could do nothing with it. right click paste was grayed out and drag and drop copying did nothing. I then reformatted to Ext4 and all was well.

I thought you could perform file operations on a NTFS drive in Linux. Am I mistaken or could it have something to do with the drive and controller being SAS?

TIA
 
It's likely that by default when the drive was added it was marked as read only because it was formatted NTFS.
 
