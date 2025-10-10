NSO To Be Acquired By US Investors, Ending Israeli Control of Pegasus Maker

erek
Dec 19, 2005
13,675
Interesting, Hmm
“Since March 2023, NSO's shares have been held by a Luxembourg-based holding company wholly owned by founder Omri Lavie. The company's lender syndicate, which had extended roughly $500 million in loans to finance a share buyback from the private equity fund Francisco Partners, transferred ownership to Lavie following the restructuring”
Source: https://yro.slashdot.org/story/25/1...stors-ending-israeli-control-of-pegasus-maker
