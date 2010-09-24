Now this is Extreme LOL

Lol that's an old computer. I liked out he used "old Gateway monitor." Makes it ancient now.
 
Isn't condensation the reason sub ambient cooling like this isn't more popular?
 
Refridgerators/freezers are not that good for cooling the way that old system was setup.

Maybe o.k. for the old 25-30w processors.. anything over that and that setup will not be able to handle the heat output.

Now if the cold plate was submersed in the liquid and the fridge had a much better radiator on it, it would be a diferent story. The crappy tube with little wires on it to cool the hot side down doesn't work very well at all.
 
ha, and to think my laptop with a three hour battery life could blow all of that out of the water, whats next?
 
I have a solution to the condensation problem. Throw in a few giant bags of desiccant. You'd just have to replace the bags every week or so. lol :D
 
Anyone want to dunk their radiator in an ice machine, with a pump set up to pump out excess water?
 
cyclone3d said:
Refridgerators/freezers are not that good for cooling the way that old system was setup.

Maybe o.k. for the old 25-30w processors.. anything over that and that setup will not be able to handle the heat output.

Now if the cold plate was submersed in the liquid and the fridge had a much better radiator on it, it would be a diferent story. The crappy tube with little wires on it to cool the hot side down doesn't work very well at all.
Someone should let that guy know his Athlon is in danger then, since its a 60-70w cpu before the overclock!
 
I'd like an update. It would be interesting to see how long this setup lasted. Aside from not being an ideal cooling solution, the reason not to use refridge/freezers for cooling is because they are not designed for continual operation. With the amount of heat coming in the compressor will be running constantly. I would bet that the compessor failed within a year. Not to mention that when it did fail because the cooling compenents were inside an insulated box it could have fried his systems. This is before cpus and bios had the temp throttling and emergency shutdowns of today.

It would be interesting to see how this worked out in the long run.

On a side note I would love to see somebody build a cooling system from an icemaker. reroute the ice to dump into a container that holds a coiled copper tube that the coolant is passed through. You would have to address drainage but it could be quite a setup.
 
yes that would have worked back in the day, and it would have been a great setup.

Now days would would have to get rid of the copper tube sprial, and replace with a radiator of choice, fans would help to.

You may have to upgrade the cooling fins on the actually fridge to, to handle the increased work load, since it will basically remain in full tilt 100% the time.

I thought about doing this, more than a few times. I never did make the move to water cooling though, i update my hardware to often to make it worth while.
 
I would think that a standard 240mm or 360mm radiator with fans would have been more effective in that fridge than the copper coils. I am betting any sort of overclock would have that fridge running constantly.
 
I was wondering why my beer is warm. Now I have to take my PC out of the fridge. Plus it was takin up too much beer space anyway. Hey maybe I'll just get another fridge. :)
 
Man. I remember seeing old watercooling setups back before 1 Ghz computers were a thing at LAN parties. It was a wild west back then. And a whole lot of UV.
 
jmilcher said:
Holy necro.
lol^ this. Clicked this thread on the front page, saw the date on the OP, looked at the pic and seemed a little old for the time.
Anyway, reminded me on the time of ghetto WC mods with talks of fridges, pelts, running a water line from the faucet.
 
