Now this is Extreme LOL

Digitalcaveman
Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 18, 2006
- Messages
- 562
http://www.overclockers.com/extreme-water-cooling-using-refrigeration/
And cost nothing close to my system LOL
And cost nothing close to my system LOL
ha, and to think my laptop with a three hour battery life could blow all of that out of the water, whats next?
Refridgerators/freezers are not that good for cooling the way that old system was setup.
Maybe o.k. for the old 25-30w processors.. anything over that and that setup will not be able to handle the heat output.
Now if the cold plate was submersed in the liquid and the fridge had a much better radiator on it, it would be a diferent story. The crappy tube with little wires on it to cool the hot side down doesn't work very well at all.
lol^ this. Clicked this thread on the front page, saw the date on the OP, looked at the pic and seemed a little old for the time.Holy necro.
We didn't know... We didn't know ! (shrieks in horror)WWWWHhhhhyyy????