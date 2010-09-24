Now this is Extreme LOL

I'd like an update. It would be interesting to see how long this setup lasted. Aside from not being an ideal cooling solution, the reason not to use refridge/freezers for cooling is because they are not designed for continual operation. With the amount of heat coming in the compressor will be running constantly. I would bet that the compessor failed within a year. Not to mention that when it did fail because the cooling compenents were inside an insulated box it could have fried his systems. This is before cpus and bios had the temp throttling and emergency shutdowns of today.



It would be interesting to see how this worked out in the long run.



On a side note I would love to see somebody build a cooling system from an icemaker. reroute the ice to dump into a container that holds a coiled copper tube that the coolant is passed through. You would have to address drainage but it could be quite a setup.